Who's Playing

Washington Wizards @ Orlando Magic

Current Records: Washington 2-5, Orlando 4-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: FanDuel SN - Florida

What to Know

The Magic will be playing the full four quarters on Sunday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will host the Washington Wizards at 6:00 p.m. ET at Kia Center. The Magic will be looking to keep their ten-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Having struggled with five defeats in a row, the Magic finally turned things around against the Pelicans on Friday. They put the hurt on New Orleans with a sharp 115-88 victory. That looming 115-88 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Orlando yet this season.

Franz Wagner was the offensive standout of the matchup as he earned 27 points along with six assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Wizards' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their third straight loss. They suffered a grim 128-104 defeat to the Grizzlies. The over/under was set at 231.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Orlando's win bumped their record up to 4-6. As for Washington, their loss dropped their record down to 2-5.

The Magic were able to grind out a solid victory over the Wizards in their previous matchup back in March, winning 119-109. Do the Magic have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Wizards turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Orlando is a big 10-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Magic as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is 221.5 points.

Series History

Orlando has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Washington.