3rd Quarter Report
The Nets and the Trail Blazers have shown up to the contest, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 98-88, the Nets have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play.
The Nets entered the matchup with five straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it six. Can they turn things around, or will the Trail Blazers hand them another loss? Only time will tell.
Who's Playing
Brooklyn Nets @ Portland Trail Blazers
Current Records: Brooklyn 13-26, Portland 13-25
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: KATU 2.2 ABC
- Ticket Cost: $3.00
What to Know
The Nets and the Trail Blazers are an even 5-5 against one another since November of 2019, but not for long. The Brooklyn Nets will be staying on the road on Tuesday to face off against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 p.m. ET at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. The Nets are expected to lose this one by six points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.
The Nets fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Jazz on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They lost 112-111 to Utah on a last-minute driving layup From Isaiah Collier.
Even though they lost, the Nets smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Jazz only pulled down six.
Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother so far this season. They suffered a grim 119-98 loss to the Heat on Saturday. Portland has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
Brooklyn has traveled a rocky road recently having lost eight of their last nine games, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-26 record this season. As for Portland, their defeat dropped their record down to 13-25.
The Nets couldn't quite finish off the Trail Blazers when the teams last played back in January of 2024 and fell 105-103. Can the Nets avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Portland is a solid 6-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 7-point favorite.
The over/under is 217.5 points.
Series History
Portland and Brooklyn both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Jan 17, 2024 - Portland 105 vs. Brooklyn 103
- Jan 07, 2024 - Portland 134 vs. Brooklyn 127
- Nov 27, 2022 - Brooklyn 111 vs. Portland 97
- Nov 17, 2022 - Brooklyn 109 vs. Portland 107
- Mar 18, 2022 - Brooklyn 128 vs. Portland 123
- Jan 10, 2022 - Portland 114 vs. Brooklyn 108
- Apr 30, 2021 - Portland 128 vs. Brooklyn 109
- Mar 23, 2021 - Brooklyn 116 vs. Portland 112
- Aug 13, 2020 - Portland 134 vs. Brooklyn 133
- Nov 08, 2019 - Brooklyn 119 vs. Portland 115