Houston Rockets @ Sacramento Kings

Current Records: Houston 27-12, Sacramento 20-20

When: Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: Max

Having just played yesterday, the Houston Rockets will head out on the road to face off against the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Golden 1 Center. The Rockets are looking to tack on another W to their six-game streak on the road.

The Rockets will head into Wednesday's matchup hoping to keep the good times rolling: they only won by two when they last took the court, which might have inspired the 20-point they dealt the Nuggets on Wednesday. Everything went the Rockets' way against the Nuggets as the Rockets made off with a 128-108 victory. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 69-48.

Among those leading the charge was Jalen Green, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 34 points plus five assists. His evening made it six games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

The Rockets smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds (they're ranked first in offensive rebounds per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 14 offensive rebounds in six consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, after a string of seven wins, the Kings' good fortune finally ran out on Tuesday. The game between them and the Bucks wasn't a total blowout, but with the Kings falling 130-115 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. Sacramento was down 102-82 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

The Kings' loss came about despite a quality game from DeMar DeRozan, who scored 28 points along with six rebounds.

Houston has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 27-12 record this season. As for Sacramento, their defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 20-20.

The Rockets are hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

The Rockets came up short against the Kings in their previous meeting back in December of 2024, falling 120-111. Can the Rockets avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Sacramento is a 4-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Kings, as the game opened with the Kings as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 225.5 points.

Series History

Sacramento has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Houston.