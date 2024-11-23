Who's Playing

Golden State Warriors @ San Antonio Spurs

Current Records: Golden State 12-3, San Antonio 8-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: FanDuel SN - Southwest

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $52.00

What to Know

The Warriors are 8-2 against the Spurs since February of 2022, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Having just played yesterday, the Golden State Warriors will head out on the road to face off against the San Antonio Spurs at 8:30 p.m. ET at Frost Bank Center. Despite being away, the Warriors are looking at a 3.5-point advantage in the spread.

On Friday, the Warriors didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Pelicans, but they still walked away with a 112-108 win. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Golden State.

Among those leading the charge was Andrew Wiggins, who went 9 for 14 en route to 30 points. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. Less helpful for the Warriors was Brandin Podziemski's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the Spurs earned a 126-118 victory over the Jazz on Thursday. The win was all the more spectacular given San Antonio was down by 20 with 1:09 left in the second quarter.

Harrison Barnes was the offensive standout of the game as he shot 4-for-5 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 25 points and ten rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in threes (four).

The Spurs were working as a unit and finished the game with 32 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Jazz only posted 22.

Golden State's victory bumped their record up to 12-3. As for San Antonio, the win got them back to even at 8-8.

The Warriors didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Spurs in their previous matchup back in March, but they still walked away with a 117-113 victory. Do the Warriors have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Spurs turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Golden State is a 3.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Warriors slightly, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 225.5 points.

Series History

Golden State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.