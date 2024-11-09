Who's Playing

Utah Jazz @ San Antonio Spurs

Current Records: Utah 1-7, San Antonio 4-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Where: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: NBATV

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $11.00

What to Know

The Spurs and the Jazz are an even 5-5 against one another since December of 2021, but not for long. The San Antonio Spurs will be playing at home against the Utah Jazz at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Frost Bank Center. The Spurs' defense has only allowed 108.1 points per game this season, so the Jazz's offense will have their work cut out for them.

The Spurs are headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They came out on top against the Trail Blazers by a score of 118-105 on Thursday.

The Spurs were working as a unit and finished the game with 35 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in March.

The experts predicted a close game and a win for the Jazz on Thursday, but boy were they wrong. They wound up on the wrong side of a painful 123-100 walloping at the hands of the Bucks.

San Antonio's win bumped their record up to 4-5. As for Utah, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-7.

The Spurs strolled past the Jazz when the teams last played last Thursday by a score of 106-88. Will the Spurs repeat their success, or do the Jazz have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

San Antonio is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spurs as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 220.5 points.

Series History

San Antonio and Utah both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.