Who's Playing

Atlanta Hawks @ Toronto Raptors

Current Records: Atlanta 17-15, Toronto 7-24

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: FanDuel SN - Southeast

What to Know

The Raptors will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Atlanta Hawks will round out the year against one another at 6:00 p.m. ET at at Scotiabank Arena. The Raptors are staggering into the match hobbled by nine consecutive losses, while the Hawks will skip in buoyed by three consecutive wins.

The Raptors are headed into the game having just suffered their biggest loss since December 5th on Thursday. They suffered a bruising 155-126 defeat at the hands of the Grizzlies. Toronto was down 121-100 at the end of the third quarter, and things only got worse from there.

The Raptors' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of RJ Barrett, who almost dropped a triple-double on 27 points, nine rebounds, and ten assists, and Scottie Barnes, who earned 26 points in addition to eight assists and six rebounds.

Even though they lost, the Raptors were working as a unit and finished the game with 39 assists (they're ranked fifth in assists per game overall). That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, the Hawks beat the Heat 120-110 on Saturday.

The Hawks relied on the efforts of Jalen Johnson, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and 13 rebounds, and De'Andre Hunter, who went 8 for 14 en route to 26 points plus five rebounds. Johnson has been hot recently, having posted 11 or more rebounds the last four times he's played.

Toronto's defeat dropped their record down to 7-24. As for Atlanta, their win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 17-15.

The Raptors came out on top in a nail-biter against the Hawks in their previous matchup back in February, sneaking past 123-121. Will the Raptors repeat their success, or do the Hawks have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Atlanta is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 238.5 points.

Series History

Toronto and Atlanta both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.