3rd Quarter Report

The Mavericks are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Wizards 101-77.

The Mavericks entered the match having won five straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it six, or will the Wizards step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Dallas Mavericks @ Washington Wizards

Current Records: Dallas 14-8, Washington 2-17

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: KFAA Channel 29 (KMPX)

What to Know

The Mavericks will be playing the full four quarters on Thursday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will challenge the Washington Wizards at 7:00 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. The Wizards are crawling into this matchup hobbled by 15 consecutive losses, while the Mavericks will bounce in with five consecutive wins.

The Mavericks will face the Wizards after failing to hit the over/under the oddsmakers set for them on Tuesday which, to be fair, was an imposing 244.5 points. The Mavericks snuck past the Grizzlies with a 121-116 victory. Dallas was down 97-82 with 11:40 left in the fourth quarter but they still came back for the handy five-point win.

Luka Doncic continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, shooting 5-for-9 from deep and dropping a double-double on 37 points and 12 rebounds. His evening made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, the Wizards were expected to have a tough go of it on Tuesday and that's exactly how things played out. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 118-87 punch to the gut against the Cavaliers. The match marked Washington's lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Wizards struggled to work together and finished the game with only 18 assists. They are winless (0-3) when they just don't pass the ball.

Dallas is on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten games, which provided a nice bump to their 14-8 record this season. As for Washington, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-17.

The Mavericks were able to grind out a solid victory over the Wizards in their previous matchup back in February, winning 112-104. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Mavericks since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Dallas is a big 14-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Mavericks as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is 233.5 points.

Series History

Washington and Dallas both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.