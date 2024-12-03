Who's Playing

Philadelphia 76ers @ Charlotte Hornets

Current Records: Philadelphia 4-14, Charlotte 6-14

When: Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FanDuel SN - Charlotte

The Hornets will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center. The Hornets have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

The Hornets are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 223.5, but even that wound up being too high. They fell just short of the Hawks by a score of 107-104 on Saturday. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat Charlotte has suffered since November 10th.

Even though they lost, the Hornets smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds (they're ranked third in offensive rebounds per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in nine consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, the 76ers didn't have too much trouble with the Pistons on Saturday as they won 111-96. Philadelphia pushed the score to 89-69 by the end of the third, a deficit Detroit cut but never quite recovered from.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the 76ers to victory, but perhaps none more so than Kenyon Martin Jr., who went 7 for 8 en route to 19 points plus six rebounds and three blocks. Martin Jr. continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played.

Charlotte has not been sharp recently as the team has lost seven of their last eight games, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-14 record this season. As for Philadelphia, their win ended a six-game drought on the road and puts them at 4-14.

While only the 76ers took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As for their next game, the 76ers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. This contest will be Charlotte's 14th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 10-3 against the spread).

The Hornets couldn't quite finish off the 76ers in their previous matchup back in November and fell 107-105. Will the Hornets have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Philadelphia is a 4.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 4-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 210.5 points.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.