Who's Playing

Portland Trail Blazers @ Houston Rockets

Current Records: Portland 6-10, Houston 12-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: KATU 2.2 ABC

KATU 2.2 ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $11.88

What to Know

The Rockets will be playing the full four quarters on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They and the Portland Trail Blazers will face off at 8:00 p.m. ET at Toyota Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. The timing is sure in the Rockets' favor as the team sits on seven straight wins at home while the Trail Blazers have been banged up by four consecutive losses on the road.

The Rockets are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 226.5, but even that wound up being too high. They blew past the Trail Blazers 116-88 on Friday. With Houston ahead 65-45 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Tari Eason and Dillon Brooks were among the main playmakers for the Rockets as the former went 8 for 14 en route to 22 points plus eight rebounds and two steals and the latter went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 28 points plus six rebounds. That's the most threes Brooks has posted since back in February.

Houston is on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 12-5 record this season. As for Portland, their loss dropped their record down to 6-10.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: The Rockets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.4 turnovers per game. It's a different story for the Trail Blazers, though, as they've been averaging 16.9. Given the Rockets' sizable advantage in that area, the Trail Blazers will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

Houston is a big 12.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Rockets slightly, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 225.5 points.

Series History

Houston has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Portland.