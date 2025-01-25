Who's Playing

Washington Wizards @ Phoenix Suns

Current Records: Washington 6-37, Phoenix 22-21

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Arizona Family Sports Network

Arizona Family Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $32.53

What to Know

The Suns will be playing the full four quarters on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will host the Washington Wizards at 9:00 p.m. ET at Footprint Center. The timing is sure in the Suns' favor as the squad sits on three straight wins at home while the Wizards have been banged up by 19 consecutive losses on the road.

The Suns are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 216.5, but even that wound up being too high. They put the hurt on the Nets with a sharp 108-84 victory on Wednesday. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest win Phoenix has posted since November 26, 2024.

The Suns' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Devin Booker, who went 14 for 24 en route to 32 points plus six assists and two steals, and Kevin Durant, who had 24 points plus eight rebounds. What's more, Durant also racked up four threes, the most he's had since back in December of 2024.

Meanwhile, the Wizards ended up a good deal behind the Clippers on Thursday and lost 110-93.

The losing side was boosted by Jordan Poole, who almost dropped a double-double on 24 points and nine assists. His performance made up for a slower matchup against the Lakers on Tuesday.

Phoenix is on a roll lately: they've won six of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 22-21 record this season. As for Washington, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-37.

The Suns were able to grind out a solid victory over the Wizards when the teams last played last Thursday, winning 130-123. Will the Suns repeat their success, or do the Wizards have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Phoenix is a big 14-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 232 points.

Series History

Phoenix has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Washington.