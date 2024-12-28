Who's Playing

Dallas Mavericks @ Portland Trail Blazers

Current Records: Dallas 20-11, Portland 10-20

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: KATU 2.2 ABC

What to Know

The Mavericks are 8-2 against the Trail Blazers since November of 2022, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Having just played yesterday, the Dallas Mavericks will head out on the road to face off against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 p.m. ET at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Mavericks will stroll into this one as the favorite.

The Mavericks are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 224, but even that wound up being too high. They walked away with a 98-89 win over the Suns on Friday.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for the Trail Blazers, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Monday. They skirted by the Jazz 122-120 on Thursday thanks to a clutch fade away jump shot from Scoot Henderson with less than a second left in the fourth quarter. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 8:21 mark of the third quarter, when Portland was facing a 70-55 deficit.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Trail Blazers to victory, but perhaps none more so than Deni Avdija, who went 9 for 13 en route to 27 points plus eight rebounds and six assists. The dominant performance also gave Avdija a new career-high in field goal percentage (69.2%). Another player making a difference was Shaedon Sharpe, who went 11 for 18 en route to 27 points plus five rebounds and two blocks.

Dallas is on a roll lately: they've won 15 of their last 19 games, which provided a nice bump to their 20-11 record this season. As for Portland, their win bumped their record up to 10-20.

Everything went the Mavericks' way against the Trail Blazers in their previous matchup on Monday, as the Mavericks made off with a 132-108 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Mavericks since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Dallas is a 4.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 223.5 points.

Series History

Dallas has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Portland.