Who's Playing

Los Angeles Lakers @ Sacramento Kings

Current Records: Los Angeles 15-12, Sacramento 13-15

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: NBC Sports California

NBC Sports California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $57.23

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Sacramento Kings in a holiday battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at at Golden 1 Center. The Lakers pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 6-point favorite Kings.

The Lakers are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 230, but even that wound up being too high. They walked away with a 113-100 win over the Kings on Thursday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Los Angeles.

Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis were among the main playmakers for the Lakers as the former earned 25 points plus five assists and five rebounds and the latter dropped a double-double on 21 points and 20 rebounds. What's more, Davis also racked up eight offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in March.

The Lakers smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in three consecutive contests.

Los Angeles' victory ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 15-12. As for Sacramento, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 13-15.

Odds

Sacramento is a solid 6-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Kings, as the game opened with the Kings as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 228 points.

Series History

Sacramento has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.