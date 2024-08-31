The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Green Bay Packers in a Week 1 matchup on Friday, September 6 for the first-ever NFL in Brazil game. This Friday night contest is the first time a Week 1 game has taken place since 1970. Last season, Philadelphia went 11-6, but dropped six of its last seven games, including a 32-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round. It was different for Green Bay, who won four of its last five games. The Packers fell 24-21 to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round.

Kickoff from Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Packers vs. Eagles odds via the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 48.5. Before locking in any Packers vs. Eagles picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine expert R.J. White.

Packers vs. Eagles spread: Philadelphia -2.5

Packers vs. Eagles over/under: 48.5 points

Packers vs. Eagles money line: Philadelphia -146, Green Bay +123

GB: Packers have won 12 of their last 22 games

PHI: Eagles have hit the 1H game total over in 14 of their last 21 games

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia owns one of the top wide receiver cores in the league. This group is led by A.J. Brown, a bona-fide No. 1 threat. The three-time Pro Bowler knows how to use his size to outmuscle defenders for contested catches, but is a nightmare to bring down in open space. In 2023, the 27-year-old ranked eighth in the NFL in receptions (106) and fifth in receiving yards (1,456) with seven touchdowns. This was his second straight season with 1,400-plus receiving yards.

DeVonta Smith provides the Eagles with an additional playmaker. Smith is more of a shifty and agile route-runner. The Alabama product understands leverage, but also plays bigger than his size at 6-foot, 170 pounds. In his three-year career with Philadelphia, the 25-year-old has snagged 240 catches (352 targets) for 3,178 receiving yards, and 19 touchdowns.

Why the Packers can cover

The Packers signed Josh Jacobs in free agency to replace Aaron Jones, who joined the Vikings. Jacobs is a powerful and strong ball-carrier who is always driving his legs to move forward. The Alabama product has strong vision to find the gap and will wear out defenses. In his five-year NFL career, Jacobs has 5,545 rushing yards, 1,448 receiving yards, and 46 touchdowns.

Receiver Romeo Doubs has been another dependable difference-maker. Doubs has built a solid rapport with quarterback Jordan Love and has a large catching radius. The Nevada product can adjust in the air to bring down contested catches. In addition, he can run away from defenders when he needs to. In 2023, Doubs posted career-highs in targets (96), catches (59), receiving yards (674), and receiving touchdowns (8). During the two playoff games, Doubs led the team in receptions (10) and receiving yards (234) with one score.

