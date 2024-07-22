The entire 2024 rookie class is officially under contract. On Monday, the Cincinnati Bengals inked first-round rookie Amarius Mims to a four-year, fully guaranteed contract worth $15.37 million, according to ESPN. That deal also includes a $7.99 million signing bonus along with the fifth-year option that all first-rounders are attached to.

Not only does this mean that Mims is secure for when the Bengals open up training camp, but it also signals the final rookie from this year's class signing his deal. Mims was the last remaining rookie without putting pen to paper on his rookie contract after the Minnesota Vikings locked down their two first-round draft picks -- J.J. McCarthy and Dallas Turner -- over the past week. So, with this deal now signed, sealed, and delivered, there will be no rookie holdouts this year at training camp.

As for Mims, it will be interesting to see how training camp unfolds for the No. 18 overall pick. Despite that high draft billing, his path to securing a starting spot out of the shoot isn't a clear route. Orlando Brown Jr. is Cincinnati's starting left tackle and the club did sign veteran Trent Brown in free agency, who could be penciled in as the starting right tackle. Mims may duke it out for Brown this summer for the starting spot on the right side, but if he's unable to win it he'll likely serve as a swing tackle behind them.

The Bengals first training camp practice is scheduled for Wednesday, July 24.