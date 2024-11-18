Bengals vs. Chargers live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch Sunday night matchup

Joe Burrow and Bengals take on Justin Herbert and Chargers in prime-time game

After a wild Sunday afternoon of football, we'll cap off the day with a huge game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cincinnati Bengals.

L.A. has jumped into wild-card position with three consecutive victories -- albeit over the sad-sack Saints, Browns and Titans. The Chargers will face a much more difficult test on Sunday in the form of Joe Burrow and Co., and we'll see if their stalwart defense proves up to the task.

Cincinnati, meanwhile, is lagging behind in the postseason picture thanks to its seemingly annual slow start, combined with a pair of barn-burning losses to the division rival Ravens. The Bengals need to start stacking wins right now if they want to make a run, and they'll have to do it in the road confines out in Los Angeles.

Will the Bengals jump back into the thick of the AFC playoff race, or will the Chargers close the door just a little bit more on their chances of making a run? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the evening as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

Where to watch Chargers vs. Bengals

Date: Sunday, Nov. 17 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
Channel: NBC | Stream: fubo (try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App   
Odds: Chargers -1; O/U 48 (via Caesars Sportsbook)
Chargers buckle down in the red zone again

The Bengals are 0 for 2 at turning red-zone possessions into touchdowns. They came into this game as the No. 2 red zone team in the NFL, converting 72.4% of their opportunities into TDs. The Chargers were the No. 2 red zone defense, though, allowing touchdowns only 38.9% of the time.

Jared Dubin
November 18, 2024, 2:09 AM
Nov. 17, 2024, 9:09 pm EST
 
This touchdown return for the Chargers is coming off the board and the Bengals will have a first down when we start the second quarter. Tee Higgins got up and walked off the field under his own power, which is a good sign.

Jared Dubin
November 18, 2024, 2:01 AM
Nov. 17, 2024, 9:01 pm EST
 
Herbert dimes up Dissly

And then Herbert follows that up with an absolute dime to Will Dissly up the seam. What a throw right in between THREE Bengals defenders. Outrageous arm talent.

Jared Dubin
November 18, 2024, 1:51 AM
Nov. 17, 2024, 8:51 pm EST
 
Herbert shows off the wheels (again)

Justin Herbert had his best running game of the season last week, with 9 (!) carries for 32 yards and a touchdown on a QB sweep near the goal line. The long scramble he had a moment ago is a great sign for the Chargers tonight.

Jared Dubin
November 18, 2024, 1:50 AM
Nov. 17, 2024, 8:50 pm EST
 
Cincinnati's goal-to-go drive goes backward

The Bengals got the ball down to the 3-yard line but proceeded to move in the wrong direction. Joe Burrow threw incomplete, they had an illegal shift penalty, Burrow got called for intentional grounding, and then a third-dow pass to Ja'Marr Chase came up well short of the end zone. They had to settle for an Evan McPherson field goal.

Jared Dubin
November 18, 2024, 1:44 AM
Nov. 17, 2024, 8:44 pm EST
 
Third-down stop for the Chargers

Rookie Cam Hart came up with a really nice PBU on third-and-5, reaching around Tee Higgins to knock the ball away. L.A.'s secondary doesn't have superstars but even the lesser-known players are just playing at a very, very high level.

Jared Dubin
November 18, 2024, 1:31 AM
Nov. 17, 2024, 8:31 pm EST
 
Chargers burn a challenge

The Chargers wasted a challenge trying to take away an 8-yard catch a minute into the game. There was very little upside there. Not a smart challenge from Jim Harbaugh. (He's 0 of 3 on challenges this year.)

Jared Dubin
November 18, 2024, 1:28 AM
Nov. 17, 2024, 8:28 pm EST
 
Chargers inactives

L.A. won't have edge rusher Khalil Mack.

Jared Dubin
November 17, 2024, 11:56 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 6:56 pm EST
 
Bengals inactives

Cincinnati remains without OT Orlando Brown. He's been out since Week 8.

Jared Dubin
November 17, 2024, 11:55 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 6:55 pm EST

