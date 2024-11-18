Bengals vs. Chargers score, takeaways: J.K. Dobbins' last-minute TD spoils Cincinnati's 21-point comeback bid

Joe Burrow and the Bengals nearly pulled off a miracle comeback

The Cincinnati Bengals threatened to pull off one of the largest comebacks in team history on Sunday night, overcoming a 21-point deficit against the Los Angeles Chargers to set up not one but two different go-ahead fourth-quarter field goal tries by kicker Evan McPhearson. Justin Herbert ultimately outdueled Joe Burrow in a bout of highlight-reel gunslingers, however, and Jim Harbaugh's AFC West contender held on for a 34-27 victory at SoFi Stadium.

Burrow was nearly flawless in yet another star-studded showing, feeding both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins for a combined three touchdowns; the latter led both sides with nine catches for 148 yards. Herbert was equally as dynamic out of the gate, hitting Quentin Johnston for a downfield score and then roaring back to life in the fourth quarter with multiple crunch-time connections to rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey. J.K. Dobbins then sealed the deal with a 29-yard TD run with 18 seconds remaining.

Star Chargers safety Derwin James deflected Burrow's final pass, an on-target Hail Mary to Higgins on the game's last play, to seal Los Angeles' tight win, which improves the Bolts to 7-3 on the season.

Here are some takeaways from Sunday night's showdown:

Play of the game

Joe Burrow had plenty of worthy plays, at one point escaping two would-be sacks to hit Chase Brown on the move and set up a game-tying touchdown, but Justin Herbert uncorked a beauty of a sideline dart to Ladd McConkey that set up L.A.'s own critical score. Facing heat up the middle, the quarterback still placed this one perfectly:

Herbert and Harbaugh are a winning pair

Obviously they almost lost a major lead, almost evoking sour memories of the Chargers' infamous wild-card playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars back in 2022. But this quarterback-coach tandem was on fire for much of the night, capitalizing on the Bengals' iffy secondary with a laser-sharp aerial attack. Herbert hasn't looked this comfortable airing it out in a while, and even after he endured a third-quarter slump, he came back firing in the final minute with precision touch. In Year 1 of his partnership with Harbaugh, the gunslinger looks primed to return to the postseason.

The Bengals are running out of chances

This has been true for a while, but man, how many chances can you actually get in one-score games before, well, the playoffs are no longer viable? Burrow deserves a ton of credit for propelling Cincinnati out of a 21-point hole, and actually making Sunday's game must-see TV by the end. But wasn't this a microcosm of their whole deal under Zac Taylor? Starting painfully slow, only to catch fire, make things interesting, and then hold the "L" at the buzzer that matters? Had Evan McPherson made just one of his final two kicks, maybe things would be different. But something's always missing here.

McPherson isn't alone in his struggles

Speaking of kicking woes, Evan McPherson's two wide-left misses weren't great. But they're also par for the course among well-known kickers in 2024. He's now one of five accomplished special teamers, including three of the NFL's five highest-paid kickers, to have a career-low field goal percentage this season. That doesn't excuse Sunday night's misses, which cost Cincy six points in a seven-point game, but you have to wonder if Bengals brass will consider their options as the season dwindles away.

What's next

The Bengals (4-7) will rest up on their Week 12 bye before returning home to host the rival Pittsburgh Steelers (8-2), who beat the Baltimore Ravens to stay atop the AFC North on Sunday. The Chargers (7-3) will be back in prime time on Monday, Nov. 25, for a matchup with the Ravens (7-4), who will be looking to rebound from Sunday's defeat.

Pinned
Link copied

FINAL: Chargers 34, Bengals 27

After a miraculous, 21-point comeback, the Bengals fell short yet again. They're now 4-7 and can only maybe afford to lose one more game the rest of the way if they want to make the playoffs. (And they probably have to run the table.) A pair of missed field goals that could have given them a lead cost them dearly. The Chargers got away with one here after blowout the big lead, but now improve to 7-3 and further solidify their AFC wild card standing.

Jared Dubin
November 18, 2024, 4:54 AM
Nov. 17, 2024, 11:54 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Dobbins to the house

J.K. Dobbins broke through the line and scooted around the edge for a 29-yard score to give his team the lead back once again after they had previously blown a 21-point advantage. The Bengals have just 18 seconds to go the length of the field, though they do have a timeout.

Jared Dubin
November 18, 2024, 4:48 AM
Nov. 17, 2024, 11:48 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

HERBERT TO MCCONKEY AGAIN

What a ridiculous throw. Another frozen rope, this time on a corner route to the wide side of the field while getting absolutely pummeled in the pocket. Chargers are in field goal range now.

Jared Dubin
November 18, 2024, 4:45 AM
Nov. 17, 2024, 11:45 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Ladd climbs the ladder

Herbert had thrown seven straight incomplete passes, but uncorked another absolute laser up the right side to rookie wideout Ladd McConkey. Just over the out-stretched arms of Mike Hilton, and McConkey went up to snatch the ball out of the air above Hilton's head. 28-yard gain.

Jared Dubin
November 18, 2024, 4:44 AM
Nov. 17, 2024, 11:44 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Bengals punt it right back

Cincinnati had its second chance to drive for a game-winning score, but quickly stalled out and gave the ball back to the Chargers with 45 seconds and two timeouts left. Chargers have yet another chance to end this right here.

Jared Dubin
November 18, 2024, 4:42 AM
Nov. 17, 2024, 11:42 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Chargers go three-and-out again

With yet another chance to capitalize on a Bengals miscue, the Chargers come away with nothing. Back to back PBUs by Mike Hilton and Josh Newton force a three-and-out on a drive that lasted all of 22 seconds.

Jared Dubin
November 18, 2024, 4:38 AM
Nov. 17, 2024, 11:38 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Another missed field goal

Evan McPherson has had two chances to give the Bengals the lead, and he's missed them both. Hooked to the left both times. The Chargers have a chance to go and win the game now. The Bengals could possibly lose yet another close game down the stretch thanks to mistakes.

Jared Dubin
November 18, 2024, 4:36 AM
Nov. 17, 2024, 11:36 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Oh boy that's a bad miss from Herbert to Ladd McConkey up the sideline. Back-to-back drives where he's had an open receiver on third down and just missed the throw.

Jared Dubin
November 18, 2024, 4:24 AM
Nov. 17, 2024, 11:24 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Bengals stall, then miss field goal try

Burrow and Chase almost connected again near the sideline, but Tarheeb Still made a fantastic play on the ball to force an incomplete pass... and then Evan McPherson pulled his field goal attempt wide to the left and gave the Chargers new life.

Jared Dubin
November 18, 2024, 4:21 AM
Nov. 17, 2024, 11:21 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Yikes

Roughing the passer on Otito Ogbonnia erases an Alohi Gilman interception and moves the Bengals into Chargers territory. That's a really, really tough penalty. (And it looked like a good call. Helmet to helmet, launching, body weight, hit all the marks.)

Jared Dubin
November 18, 2024, 4:17 AM
Nov. 17, 2024, 11:17 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Danger zone for L.A

Herbert had Quentin Johnston over the middle and missed the throw by about 6 inches. If they connected, Johnston might still be running because he had a ton of open space in front of him. Cincinnati has a chance to take the lead now.

Jared Dubin
November 18, 2024, 4:13 AM
Nov. 17, 2024, 11:13 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

BENGALS TIE THE GAME

Who could have guessed? Burrow to Chase again. What a run by the Bengals. What a drive from Burrow. What a night -- again -- from Chase.

Jared Dubin
November 18, 2024, 4:02 AM
Nov. 17, 2024, 11:02 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Burrow on the move

Burrow and Chase Brown have connected for two absolutely outrageous plays on this drive. Burrow's escapability is a huge difference maker in this fourth quarter.

Jared Dubin
November 18, 2024, 4:00 AM
Nov. 17, 2024, 11:00 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Another big swing for the Bengals

After J.K. Dobbins pulled a rabbit out of his hat with an absolutely ridiculous run to get the Chargers into Bengals territory, a huge hit on Justin Herbert forced a fumble for the first turnover in this game. Cincy is in business and trying to drive for the game-tying score early in the fourth quarter.

Jared Dubin
November 18, 2024, 3:55 AM
Nov. 17, 2024, 10:55 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Herbert threw another seemingly perfect deep ball to Johnston up the sideline and D.J. Turner made one of the best pass breakups you'll see all season. Full extension, twisting in the air to knock the ball away. Unfortunately, he appeared to injure his shoulder on the play.

Jared Dubin
November 18, 2024, 3:48 AM
Nov. 17, 2024, 10:48 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

TOUCHDOWN TEE

The Bengals are right back in it. On fourth-and-2, Joe Burrow hit Tee Higgins WIDE open behind two Chargers defenders for a 42-yard score. He got bracketed by two defenders and still beat both of them down the field. Sheesh.

Jared Dubin
November 18, 2024, 3:41 AM
Nov. 17, 2024, 10:41 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Momentum?

The Bengals got their second three-and-out of the half and now have a chance to drive down the field and make this a one-score game for the first time since it was 14-6 early in the second quarter. Justin Herbert got clocked by two Bengals on third down, but looked okay when he got back up.

Jared Dubin
November 18, 2024, 3:35 AM
Nov. 17, 2024, 10:35 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Bengals finally get in the end zone

Naturally, it's with yet another Joe Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase touchdown pass. Chase had man coverage on the back side one on one and he beat Cam Hart to the inside for the score. Bengals now 1 of 3 in the red zone.

Jared Dubin
November 18, 2024, 3:27 AM
Nov. 17, 2024, 10:27 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

What a catch by Tee Higgins! Throw was left way too far inside and got deflected into his lap and he was able to snag it with one hand.

Jared Dubin
November 18, 2024, 3:23 AM
Nov. 17, 2024, 10:23 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Chargers add another field goal

The Chargers are now up by three touchdowns after the latest Cameron Dicker field goal, this one from 53 yards out. They're moving the ball really well (7.5 yards per play) and totally stifling Cincinnati's offense (3.9).

Jared Dubin
November 18, 2024, 3:16 AM
Nov. 17, 2024, 10:16 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Cincy needs a score

The Bengals got the stop they needed on the Chargers' opening drive. Now, they absolutely need to go down the field and get a touchdown to get themselves back into the game. Their own drive did not get off to a good start with a drop by Ja'Marr Chase and a throwaway by Joe Burrow.

Jared Dubin
November 18, 2024, 3:05 AM
Nov. 17, 2024, 10:05 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Chargers tack on a field goal

What a drive from Justin Herbert -- again. The Chargers would've had a other chance to put the ball in the end zone, but they ran out of time in the half. Cameron Dicker's kick makes it 24-6 at the break.

Jared Dubin
November 18, 2024, 2:47 AM
Nov. 17, 2024, 9:47 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Herbert is playing out of his mind, folks.

Jared Dubin
November 18, 2024, 2:44 AM
Nov. 17, 2024, 9:44 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Each of the Bengals' last two drives have been ended with a sack on third down. Less than ideal.

Jared Dubin
November 18, 2024, 2:36 AM
Nov. 17, 2024, 9:36 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Chargers taking control

The Chargers got down to the 1-yard line and were determined to run the ball into the end zone. They got stuffed twice in a row after Herbert threw incomplete on first down, but they kept the offense out there for fourth down and J.K. Dobbins leaped into the end zone to extend the lead.

Jared Dubin
November 18, 2024, 2:29 AM
Nov. 17, 2024, 9:29 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Herbert is in his bag

I mean there's not much more you can say. This entire drive was just Herbert making ridiculous throws. Three of em, each better than the last. Chargers up 14-6 after the latest touchdown, this one to Quentin Johnston.

Jared Dubin
November 18, 2024, 2:14 AM
Nov. 17, 2024, 9:14 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Herbert is firing some straight-up lasers all over the field right now. Good lord.

Jared Dubin
November 18, 2024, 2:12 AM
Nov. 17, 2024, 9:12 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Chargers buckle down in the red zone again

The Bengals are 0 for 2 at turning red-zone possessions into touchdowns. They came into this game as the No. 2 red zone team in the NFL, converting 72.4% of their opportunities into TDs. The Chargers were the No. 2 red zone defense, though, allowing touchdowns only 38.9% of the time.

Jared Dubin
November 18, 2024, 2:09 AM
Nov. 17, 2024, 9:09 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

This touchdown return for the Chargers is coming off the board and the Bengals will have a first down when we start the second quarter. Tee Higgins got up and walked off the field under his own power, which is a good sign.

Jared Dubin
November 18, 2024, 2:01 AM
Nov. 17, 2024, 9:01 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Herbert dimes up Dissly

And then Herbert follows that up with an absolute dime to Will Dissly up the seam. What a throw right in between THREE Bengals defenders. Outrageous arm talent.

Jared Dubin
November 18, 2024, 1:51 AM
Nov. 17, 2024, 8:51 pm EST
