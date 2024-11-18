Bengals vs. Chargers score, takeaways: J.K. Dobbins' last-minute TD spoils Cincinnati's 21-point comeback bid

The Cincinnati Bengals threatened to pull off one of the largest comebacks in team history on Sunday night, overcoming a 21-point deficit against the Los Angeles Chargers to set up not one but two different go-ahead fourth-quarter field goal tries by kicker Evan McPhearson. Justin Herbert ultimately outdueled Joe Burrow in a bout of highlight-reel gunslingers, however, and Jim Harbaugh's AFC West contender held on for a 34-27 victory at SoFi Stadium.

Burrow was nearly flawless in yet another star-studded showing, feeding both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins for a combined three touchdowns; the latter led both sides with nine catches for 148 yards. Herbert was equally as dynamic out of the gate, hitting Quentin Johnston for a downfield score and then roaring back to life in the fourth quarter with multiple crunch-time connections to rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey. J.K. Dobbins then sealed the deal with a 29-yard TD run with 18 seconds remaining.

Star Chargers safety Derwin James deflected Burrow's final pass, an on-target Hail Mary to Higgins on the game's last play, to seal Los Angeles' tight win, which improves the Bolts to 7-3 on the season.

Here are some takeaways from Sunday night's showdown:

Play of the game

Joe Burrow had plenty of worthy plays, at one point escaping two would-be sacks to hit Chase Brown on the move and set up a game-tying touchdown, but Justin Herbert uncorked a beauty of a sideline dart to Ladd McConkey that set up L.A.'s own critical score. Facing heat up the middle, the quarterback still placed this one perfectly:

Herbert and Harbaugh are a winning pair

Obviously they almost lost a major lead, almost evoking sour memories of the Chargers' infamous wild-card playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars back in 2022. But this quarterback-coach tandem was on fire for much of the night, capitalizing on the Bengals' iffy secondary with a laser-sharp aerial attack. Herbert hasn't looked this comfortable airing it out in a while, and even after he endured a third-quarter slump, he came back firing in the final minute with precision touch. In Year 1 of his partnership with Harbaugh, the gunslinger looks primed to return to the postseason.

The Bengals are running out of chances

This has been true for a while, but man, how many chances can you actually get in one-score games before, well, the playoffs are no longer viable? Burrow deserves a ton of credit for propelling Cincinnati out of a 21-point hole, and actually making Sunday's game must-see TV by the end. But wasn't this a microcosm of their whole deal under Zac Taylor? Starting painfully slow, only to catch fire, make things interesting, and then hold the "L" at the buzzer that matters? Had Evan McPherson made just one of his final two kicks, maybe things would be different. But something's always missing here.

McPherson isn't alone in his struggles

Speaking of kicking woes, Evan McPherson's two wide-left misses weren't great. But they're also par for the course among well-known kickers in 2024. He's now one of five accomplished special teamers, including three of the NFL's five highest-paid kickers, to have a career-low field goal percentage this season. That doesn't excuse Sunday night's misses, which cost Cincy six points in a seven-point game, but you have to wonder if Bengals brass will consider their options as the season dwindles away.

What's next

The Bengals (4-7) will rest up on their Week 12 bye before returning home to host the rival Pittsburgh Steelers (8-2), who beat the Baltimore Ravens to stay atop the AFC North on Sunday. The Chargers (7-3) will be back in prime time on Monday, Nov. 25, for a matchup with the Ravens (7-4), who will be looking to rebound from Sunday's defeat.