Joe Burrow made the rounds this offseason for his specific suggestions related to the possibility of a future 18-game NFL schedule. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback also had a very specific idea for his 2024 preseason participation, recently revealing his preferences during an appearance on the "Up & Adams" show.

"Hopefully one drive," Burrow said, "score a touchdown and get outta there."

It's a blunt assessment but an unsurprising one, considering two things: 1.) Burrow's already proven himself on the big stage, and is entering Year 5 in head coach Zac Taylor's offense; and 2.) few players appear more eager to prove they can stay healthy in 2024, hence the aversion to added preseason injury risk.

"You don't play football, people forget about you," Burrow told "Pardon My Take" earlier this offseason. "I love the spot I'm in. ... You're not out there, people aren't watching you, then there's nothing to talk about. So I'm gonna give people something to talk about this year. I'm excited."

Well, fast-forward to Cincinnati's preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, and Burrow prove to be a man of his word. The former No. 1 overall pick got the start and did exactly what he hoped. He led the Bengals on a 12-play drive that traveled 73 yards and ended after he connected with receiver Tee Higgins for a a touchdown.

That was all Burrow needed for the night as Jake Browning took over under center following that drive. Burrow's night ended after he completed 5 of his 7 pass attempts for 51 yards and that score to Higgins.