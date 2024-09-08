Chargers vs. Raiders score: J.K. Dobbins leads way as L.A. rolls past Las Vegas in Jim Harbaugh's debut

Jim Harbaugh's first game with the Los Angeles Chargers ended with the same result as his other season openers in the NFL -- a win. Harbaugh emerged victorious in his first game coaching the Chargers -- a 22-10 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders as Los Angeles dominated in the second half.

J.K. Dobbins had 135 rushing yards and averaged 13.5 yards per carry with a touchdown to lead a rushing attack that went for 176 yards, a staple of Harbaugh's success in the league. Justin Herbert threw for 114 yards and a touchdown to Ladd McClonkey to seal the win late, which was highlighted by Dobbins having a back-breaking 61-yard run late in the fourth quarter.

The Raiders defense was up to the task of containing the Chargers offense for the majority of the game, but couldn't overcome three turnovers in the game. Brock Bowers had 58 receiving yards in his NFL debut while starting quarterback Gardner Minshew threw for 257 yards and a touchdown with an interception. Maxx Crosby had three quarterback hits and a sack, but was shut down the majority of the game when facing rookie tackle Joe Alt.

Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer and Raiders cornerback Jack Jones both were ejected after a brawl in the back of the end zone after the Raiders stopped Gus Edwards on a two-point conversion attempt late in the game, adding more fuel to the fire in this AFC West rivalry.

Takeaways from this game are coming, but feel free to see the recap in the live blog below!



