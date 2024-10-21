The Los Angeles Rams are getting one of their best players back on the field this week. After suffering an ankle injury in Week 2, Cooper Kupp is set to return after sitting out each of L.A.'s last four games, in which the team went 2-2.

Rams coach Sean McVay said that Kupp will return on Thursday night against the Minnesota Vikings, though the star wide receiver's workload against Minnesota is still "to be determined," via ESPN.

The Rams only have a few days of practice this week, but McVay said how much Kupp will play can be sorted out later in the week.

"That'll be something that as we're putting it together and really diving into it, we'll have a better feel for, but definitely excited to have him back," McVay said.

Kupp has struggled with ankle injuries over the last few seasons, and he also missed the first four games of last season with a hamstring issue. Since his record-setting 2021 season during which the Rams won the Super Bowl, Kupp has played in only 23 of 38 possible games.

His return will be most welcomed as L.A. is still without fellow star receiver Puka Nacua, who was injured back in Week 1. Kupp saw an incredible 21 targets in that game, which Nacua left after playing only 25 snaps.

Kupp's presence should be especially helpful for Matthew Stafford, who has struggled to get much going through the air without his two top targets. The Vikings had been shutting down every pass game they've seen until the Lions found success against them on Sunday, and Kupp being back in the fold should provide a major boost to the Rams' hopes of doing the same.