Cowboys vs. Eagles live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch NFC East showdown

The Cowboys, minus Dak Prescott, look to cool off the Eagles

We're live from AT&T Stadium, where the Dallas Cowboys are trying to find improbable life in the NFC East race without starting quarterback Dak Prescott, who's set to undergo season-ending surgery for a hamstring injury suffered in Week 9. Standing in the Cowboys' way: the rival Philadelphia Eagles, who are after a fifth straight victory and look much more like a formidable contender in the NFC.

Veteran backup Cooper Rush, who went 4-1 in place of an injured Prescott two years ago, is under center for Dallas, while the Eagles boast some of the game's top playmakers in Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and A.J. Brown. Will Philly's talent enable them to cruise to a big win on the road? Or can Mike McCarthy's battered 'Boys pull off a stunner to stay relevant? Either way, this is must-see TV.

Stay tuned for live updates and analysis throughout Sunday's NFC East showdown.

Where to watch Cowboys vs. Eagles

Date: Sunday, Nov. 10 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+
Follow: CBS Sports App   
Odds: Eagles -7.5, O/U 43.5 (FanDuel sportsbook)

Updating Live
(13)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

The Cowboys feed Rico Dowdle to move into Eagles territory on their third drive, and they get points as a result. Brandon Aubrey is good from 46 yards on the field goal, and it's 7-3, Philly.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Another look at Saquon Barkley's tackle-shedding dynamism that set up the Eagles' touchdown:

 
Pinned
Link copied

Barkley, Hurts put Eagles in front early

Seconds after Cooper Rush's bobbled snap puts Philly in possession inside the Cowboys' 20-yard line, the Eagles' top weapons go to work: Saquon Barkley takes a third-down checkdown all the way to the 1-yard line with some shifty open-field moves, and then Jalen Hurts converts the "Tush Push" sneak for the score. It's 7-0, Eagles, and already Dallas' turnover has put the Cowboys in a hole.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Eagles steal the ball on Rush's bobbled snap

Uh-oh. Cooper Rush can't hold onto a Shotgun snap while looking to hand the ball off, and the Eagles pounce, ripping it from his grasp. Suddenly the Birds are in the red zone with a chance to take the lead.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Cowboys rack up early sacks

Back-to-back sacks for the Cowboys defensive front, which lead to a fairly quick Eagles punt. Philadelphia's Fred Johnson is still filling in for the injured Jordan Mailata at left tackle, and it's showing early. Johnson gets flagged for a false start, then fails to help the line prevent a Jalen Hurts takedown by DeMarvion Overshown.

 
Pinned
Link copied

That's now 2.5 sacks for Dallas Cowboys veteran edge rusher Carl Lawson the last two weeks after he and defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa combined to take down Eagles QB Jalen Hurts. A nice spark for a Cowboys pass rush that desperately needs one.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Cowboys get nothing on opening series

Not surprising, with Cooper Rush under center making his first start for Dak Prescott, but the Cowboys muster just three yards on three plays to start the ballgame. It's a quick punt for the home team.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Former president George W. Bush flips the coin, and the Cowboys win the toss. Dallas opts to receive the opening kick. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Cowboys All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons, a Penn State alum, described Eagles running back Saquon Barkley as "playing running back so peacefully" in his first season in Philadelphia. Here's a closer look at the Barkley difference and how Dallas' defense matches up with him this afternoon. 

Cowboys' Micah Parsons says Saquon Barkley playing 'peacefully' with Eagles: 'It's a night and day difference'
Garrett Podell
Cowboys' Micah Parsons says Saquon Barkley playing 'peacefully' with Eagles: 'It's a night and day difference'
 
Pinned
Link copied

Cowboys three-time All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons is officially active and will return from his high ankle sprain that has held him out since the second half of Week 4 at the New York Giants. Since he is playing, Parons made it clear earlier this week that he'll be going all out.

"Yeah, once I'm playing, I'm playing. That's just the competitor in me," Parsons said. "I was banged up plenty of times. I'm just like 'Man, once I'm competing, I'm competing.' It's hard to restrain that. Yeah, high ankle's those lag on the more you cut on it and bang on it. You just build a tolerance. It's just one of those things."  

Micah Parsons injury update: Cowboys star active, will return from high ankle sprain in Week 10 vs. Eagles
Garrett Podell
Micah Parsons injury update: Cowboys star active, will return from high ankle sprain in Week 10 vs. Eagles
 
Pinned
Link copied

As the Cowboys' inactives confirmed, Dak Prescott is officially out for Dallas as well, despite not yet landing on injured reserve. The quarterback is expected to undergo season-ending surgery for a hamstring injury in the near future, leaving Cooper Rush at the helm of Mike McCarthy's offense.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Cowboys All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons (ankle) will return to action for the first time since Week 4. Trevon Diggs (calf) is active as well. Dallas will start veteran offensive tackle Asim Richards in place of an injured Tyler Guyton (neck/shoulder) at left tackle. 

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    2:21

    Week 10 Highlights: Broncos at Chiefs (11/10)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:07

    Week 10 Highlights: Vikings at Jaguars (11/10)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:49

    On-Field Reaction: Patrick Mahomes Sounds Off On Wild Win

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    Week 10 Highlights: Bills at Colts (11/10)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:01

    On-Field Reaction: Josh Allen Reflects On The Victory Over Indi

  • Image thumbnail
    0:14

    MUST SEE: Chiefs block FG on final play to stay undefeated!

  • Image thumbnail
    3:13

    Chiefs Block Last Minute Field Goal, Keep Perfect Season Alive

  • Image thumbnail
    2:56

    On-Site Recap: Broncos at Chiefs

  • Image thumbnail
    3:06

    Week 10 Highlights: 49ers at Buccaneers (11/10)

  • Image thumbnail
    3:50

    49ers Make Walk-Off FG To Beat Buccaneers

  • Image thumbnail
    3:57

    Saints Beat Falcons In First Game Since Firing Dennis Allen

  • Image thumbnail
    2:44

    NFL On CBS Week 10 Preview: Jets at Cardinals

  • Image thumbnail
    2:46

    NFL On CBS Week 10 Preview: Steelers at Commanders

  • Image thumbnail
    2:03

    NFL On CBS Week 10 Preview: Bills at Colts

  • Image thumbnail
    2:40

    NFL On CBS Week 10 Preview: Broncos at Chiefs

  • Image thumbnail
    1:57

    NFL On CBS Week 10 Preview: Eagles at Cowboys

  • Image thumbnail
    2:14

    Friday NFL News & Notes: CeeDee Lamb Off Injury Report vs. Eagles

  • Image thumbnail
    1:31

    Friday NFL News & Notes: Nico Collins Back, Tank Dell Still Out

  • Image thumbnail
    3:20

    Friday NFL News & Notes: Trevor Lawrence Unlikely To Play Sunday

  • Image thumbnail
    0:48

    Friday NFL News & Notes: Will Levis To Start vs. Chargers Sunday

See All NFL Videos