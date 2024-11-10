The Cowboys feed Rico Dowdle to move into Eagles territory on their third drive, and they get points as a result. Brandon Aubrey is good from 46 yards on the field goal, and it's 7-3, Philly.
Cowboys vs. Eagles live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch NFC East showdown
The Cowboys, minus Dak Prescott, look to cool off the Eagles
We're live from AT&T Stadium, where the Dallas Cowboys are trying to find improbable life in the NFC East race without starting quarterback Dak Prescott, who's set to undergo season-ending surgery for a hamstring injury suffered in Week 9. Standing in the Cowboys' way: the rival Philadelphia Eagles, who are after a fifth straight victory and look much more like a formidable contender in the NFC.
Veteran backup Cooper Rush, who went 4-1 in place of an injured Prescott two years ago, is under center for Dallas, while the Eagles boast some of the game's top playmakers in Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and A.J. Brown. Will Philly's talent enable them to cruise to a big win on the road? Or can Mike McCarthy's battered 'Boys pull off a stunner to stay relevant? Either way, this is must-see TV.
Stay tuned for live updates and analysis throughout Sunday's NFC East showdown.
Where to watch Cowboys vs. Eagles
Date: Sunday, Nov. 10 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Eagles -7.5, O/U 43.5 (FanDuel sportsbook)
Another look at Saquon Barkley's tackle-shedding dynamism that set up the Eagles' touchdown:
Barkley, Hurts put Eagles in front early
Seconds after Cooper Rush's bobbled snap puts Philly in possession inside the Cowboys' 20-yard line, the Eagles' top weapons go to work: Saquon Barkley takes a third-down checkdown all the way to the 1-yard line with some shifty open-field moves, and then Jalen Hurts converts the "Tush Push" sneak for the score. It's 7-0, Eagles, and already Dallas' turnover has put the Cowboys in a hole.
Eagles steal the ball on Rush's bobbled snap
Uh-oh. Cooper Rush can't hold onto a Shotgun snap while looking to hand the ball off, and the Eagles pounce, ripping it from his grasp. Suddenly the Birds are in the red zone with a chance to take the lead.
Cowboys rack up early sacks
Back-to-back sacks for the Cowboys defensive front, which lead to a fairly quick Eagles punt. Philadelphia's Fred Johnson is still filling in for the injured Jordan Mailata at left tackle, and it's showing early. Johnson gets flagged for a false start, then fails to help the line prevent a Jalen Hurts takedown by DeMarvion Overshown.
That's now 2.5 sacks for Dallas Cowboys veteran edge rusher Carl Lawson the last two weeks after he and defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa combined to take down Eagles QB Jalen Hurts. A nice spark for a Cowboys pass rush that desperately needs one.
Cowboys get nothing on opening series
Not surprising, with Cooper Rush under center making his first start for Dak Prescott, but the Cowboys muster just three yards on three plays to start the ballgame. It's a quick punt for the home team.
Former president George W. Bush flips the coin, and the Cowboys win the toss. Dallas opts to receive the opening kick.
Cowboys All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons, a Penn State alum, described Eagles running back Saquon Barkley as "playing running back so peacefully" in his first season in Philadelphia. Here's a closer look at the Barkley difference and how Dallas' defense matches up with him this afternoon.
Here's why Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has plenty of faith in backup-turned-starter Cooper Rush and compared him to 2002 NFL MVP quarterback Rich Gannon.
Cowboys three-time All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons is officially active and will return from his high ankle sprain that has held him out since the second half of Week 4 at the New York Giants. Since he is playing, Parons made it clear earlier this week that he'll be going all out.
"Yeah, once I'm playing, I'm playing. That's just the competitor in me," Parsons said. "I was banged up plenty of times. I'm just like 'Man, once I'm competing, I'm competing.' It's hard to restrain that. Yeah, high ankle's those lag on the more you cut on it and bang on it. You just build a tolerance. It's just one of those things."
As the Cowboys' inactives confirmed, Dak Prescott is officially out for Dallas as well, despite not yet landing on injured reserve. The quarterback is expected to undergo season-ending surgery for a hamstring injury in the near future, leaving Cooper Rush at the helm of Mike McCarthy's offense.
Cowboys All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons (ankle) will return to action for the first time since Week 4. Trevon Diggs (calf) is active as well. Dallas will start veteran offensive tackle Asim Richards in place of an injured Tyler Guyton (neck/shoulder) at left tackle.
