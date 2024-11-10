Cowboys vs. Eagles live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch NFC East showdown

We're live from AT&T Stadium, where the Dallas Cowboys are trying to find improbable life in the NFC East race without starting quarterback Dak Prescott, who's set to undergo season-ending surgery for a hamstring injury suffered in Week 9. Standing in the Cowboys' way: the rival Philadelphia Eagles, who are after a fifth straight victory and look much more like a formidable contender in the NFC.

Veteran backup Cooper Rush, who went 4-1 in place of an injured Prescott two years ago, is under center for Dallas, while the Eagles boast some of the game's top playmakers in Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and A.J. Brown. Will Philly's talent enable them to cruise to a big win on the road? Or can Mike McCarthy's battered 'Boys pull off a stunner to stay relevant? Either way, this is must-see TV.

Stay tuned for live updates and analysis throughout Sunday's NFC East showdown.

Where to watch Cowboys vs. Eagles



Date: Sunday, Nov. 10 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Eagles -7.5, O/U 43.5 (FanDuel sportsbook)