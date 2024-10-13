Here's a closer look at the 42-yard, third down catch by Lions wide receiver Tim Patrick. It almost looked like pass interference, but he made the diving grab anyways.
Cowboys vs. Lions live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch NFC showdown
The banged-up Cowboys defense will look to slow down the roaring Lions
It's game time live from AT&T Stadium where two of the NFC's top teams, the Detroit Lions (3-1) and the Dallas Cowboys (3-2) have kicked off.
The Detroit Lions are a top 10 scoring defense, allowing 20.5 points per game (10th-fewest in the NFL). Their run defense is stout, allowing the fourth-fewest rushing yards per game in the league (90.8). When opponents do drop back to pass, they have to deal with the most productive pass rusher in football right now. Lions Pro Bowl edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson leads the NFL in sacks (6.5), quarterback hits (14) and quarterback pressures (40) this season, according to TruMedia, and that's despite being on an early bye week in Week 5. However, their pass defense is the sixth-worst in the league, allowing 258.3 passing yards per game. That could lead to All-Pro quarterback Dak Prescott and All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb creating fireworks like that did last season in this matchup when Lamb went off for a career-high 13 catches and 227 yards, including a 92-yard receiving touchdown.
Which team's high-powered offense has the edge? Make sure to stay locked into our live blog of Sunday's showdown. You'll have expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays at your finger tips.
Lions vs. Cowboys where to watch
Date: Sunday, Oct. 13 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
Channel: FOX | Stream: fubo (try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Lions -3; O/U 47 (via SportsLine consensus)
Lions running back David Montgomery has run for a touchdown in eight consecutive games, which is the longest streak in Detroit history.
Lions quarterback Jared Goff picks on former Cowboys practice squad cornerback Amani Oruwariye for a massive 42-yard bomb down the right sideline on third and five. Two plays later, the Lions are in the end zone after running back David Montgomery runs for a combined 23 yards on the next plays, including a 16-yard touchdown. Detroit leads 7-3 with 9:06 left in the first quarter.
Dallas' opening drive fizzles out after a couple of incomplete passes by quarterback Dak Prescott. All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey drills the 34-yard field goal to put the Cowboys up 3-0 with 11:21 left in the first quarter. Lions will receive their first drive of the game next.
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's interception is wiped off the board. Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone is called for a defensive holding penalty while defending Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson. That gives Dallas a first and 10 inside the red zone at the Detroit 18.
CeeDee Lamb picks up right where he left off against Detroit last year, catching his first pass for 27 yards on an underneath route. He picked up plenty of extra yards with a couple of jukes.
Lions general manager Brad Holmes traded a third-round pick to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in exchange for 27-year-old cornerback Carlton Davis, a starter on the Bucs' Super Bowl LV championship team back in 2020.
He's the new CB1, and the Lions used their first two draft picks in 2024 on corners: they used their first-round selection on Alabama All-American Terrion Arnold and their second-round selection on Ennis Rakestraw Jr. out of Missouri. Davis' 81.3 passer rating against as the primary defender in coverage ranks 34th out of 48 players this season with at least 25 passes thrown their way. Lamb could still feast.
Dallas wins the coin toss and chooses to receive. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy likes to do what he can to have his defense playing from ahead.
Despite the Cowboys starting two rookies at pivotal positions on their offensive line in 2024 first-round pick Tyler Guyton (left tackle) and 2024 third-round pick Cooper Beebe (center), Dallas is allowing the third-lowest quarterback pressure rate in the league this season (26.9%). That could spell trouble for a Lions defense that still struggles to defend the pass, allowing 258.3 passing yards per game, the sixth-most in the NFL. If quarterback Dak Prescott has time to throw, he and Lamb could make music once again.
Lions Pro Bowl edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson led the NFL in sacks (6.5), quarterback hits (14) and quarterback pressures (40) this season entering Week 6 despite being on bye in Week 5.
"Obviously he's an excellent, excellent player," Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said. "His get off, he's doing the little things. Obviously his length, 6-foot-7, and he has a great motor. He has a patented move, the spin move, has been really productive for him. He's got a relentless motor, and it's definitely something you have to look out for without a doubt."
Cowboys All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is averaging a career-high 15.1 yards/catch this season. He hopes to recreate the magic from his Week 17 explosion against Detroit at AT&T Stadium last season. Lamb registered career-highs in catches (13) and receiving yards (227), including the longest receiving touchdown of his career and the 2023 season from 92 yards out.
Despite the Cowboys averaging the second-fewest rushing yards per game this season (82.0), running back Rico Dowdle is coming off of the best game of his career in the Week 5 road win at the Pittsburgh Steelers. He totaled career-highs in scrimmage yards (114) and rushing yards (87). Dallas will need another big game from him to keep a bruised Dallas defense that is without DeMarcus Lawrence (foot), Micah Parsons (ankle), Marshawn Kneeland (knee) and Eric Kendricks (shoulder).
With rookie first-round pick LT Tyler Guyton not 100%, Pro Bowl LG Tyler Smith moves over to LT and TJ Bass fills in at left guard. This left side combo was solid at Pittsburgh last week.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will make his 120th career start today. Through 119 starts, Prescott has:
- More wins (76) than Dan Marino (75)
- More pass yards (30,883) than Drew Brees (31,617)
- More pass TD (210) than Matthew Stafford
Detroit All-Pro wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown needs just 352 more receiving yards to pass Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson for the most in a player's first four seasons in Lions history. He currently sits at 3,840 career receiving yards.
Most Receiving Yards in First Four Seasons, Lions History
Calvin Johnson 4,191
Amon-Ra St. Brown 3,840
Roy Williams 3,652
Herman Moore 3,209
Here's what Cowboys nickel cornerback Jourdan Lewis remembers from facing off with Lions All-Pro wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in Week 17 last season, and why they'll likely see plenty of each other today.
When Goff does drop back to pass, the football is likely going to 2023 first-team All-Pro wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. His 38 targets account for 31.1% of the Lions' team target share, which is the second-highest team target rate in the NFL, trailing only Minnesota Vikings All-Pro Justin Jefferson's 33.9% figure. In 2024, a career-high 30.9% of St. Brown's routes have come when aligned in the slot, which means he'll see a healthy dose of Cowboys nickel corner Jourdan Lewis.
St. Brown claimed Lewis said some of the craziest trash talk he has ever heard when the two matched up in Week 17 last season.
Inactives for today's game. Dallas Cowboys All-Pro CB DaRon Bland (foot stress fracture) was also not activated for today's game despite practicing fully on Wednesday and Thursday. He didn't practice on Friday, and he will have plenty of time to rest with Dallas on bye in Week 7. It will be a tall task for the Cowboys defense to hang against the Lions' explosive offense.
Lions quarterback Jared Goff ompleted all 18 of his passes for 292 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-29 win over the Seattle Seahawks on "Monday Night Football" in Week 4. That performance made NFL history for the most passes with an incompletion in a game and the most passing yards in a game without an incompletion. He shattered the record of 10 previously held by Hall of Famer Kurt Warner.
Most Pass Attempts Without an Incompletion in a Game, NFL History
Week 4 Jared Goff 18
2005 Kurt Warner 10
2005 Koy Detmer 9
Lions running back David Montgomery has rushed for a touchdown in seven consecutive games dating back to last season, which tied for the longest streak in Detroit history.
Most Consecutive Games With a Rush TD, Lions History
2023-24 David Montgomery 7 <<
1980-81 Billy Sims 7
2000 James Stewart 6
1996 Barry Sanders 6
1989-90 Barry Sanders 6
>> Active Streak
"We have a big challenge," Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Monday. "We have to win a home game. We used to be pretty good at home. We need to win a home game. We really stress the importance of winning on the road, and we're off to a good start. But we need to get that first home win."
Cowboys' last 19 home games
|First 16
|Last 3*
Win-loss record
16-0
0-3
Points per game
35.4
25.3
Rush yards per game allowed
107.3
202.3
Point differential
+281
-44
* Including postseason
The Dallas Cowboys are attempting to do something they haven't been able to accomplish since beating the Detroit Lions 20-19 in Week 17 last season: win a home game.
They are off to a 3-0 start on the road in 2024, but they are 0-2 this year at AT&T Stadium and have lost three in a row in their own building, including the 48-32 NFC wild-card round defeat against the Green Bay Packers in January. Prior to the past three home games, Dallas had won 16 home games in a row with its last one coming in that Week 17 escape against the Lions.