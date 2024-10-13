The Detroit Lions are on their way to a 4-1 start to the season with a dominating performance against the Dallas Cowboys, but they appear to have lost one of the NFL's best defensive players to a serious injury.

Pro Bowl edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson entered Week 6 leading the NFL in sacks (6.5), QB hits (14) and QB pressures (40), but he went down with a lower leg injury after sacking Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on a second-and-5 play. Detroit's entire team went out on to the field to comfort its defensive leader before he was stretchered off the AT&T Stadium turf. The team immediately ruled him out for the remainder of the game.

Numerous Dallas players also went up to comfort Hutchinson, including quarterback Dak Prescott and pass rusher Micah Parsons.

