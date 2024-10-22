The Cleveland Browns quarterback room has been turned on its head in recent days with starter Deshaun Watson suffering a season-ending Achilles injury. Meanwhile, in the aftermath of Watson being carted off the field, backup Dorian Thompson-Robinson injured his finger, which thrust emergency quarterback Jameis Winston into the fold late in the Week 7 contest. Needless to say, Cleveland could use some additional depth at the quarterback position, and it appears it has found it.

The Browns are signing Bailey Zappe off the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad, according to NFL Media. Zappe now joins Cleveland's active 53-man roster.

The 25-year-old entered the league as a fourth-round draft choice of the New England Patriots in 2022 out of Western Kentucky. Over the course of his stint with the Patriots, Zappe did receive eight starts amid the franchise's struggles with former quarterback Mac Jones. With New England hitting the reset button with new head coach Jerod Mayo and bringing in Drake Maye with the No. 3 overall pick along with veteran Jacoby Brissett, Zappe was the odd man out and released during final roster cuts this summer. That ultimately led him to jump aboard with the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs via the practice squad.

Considering the circumstances, Zappe is a solid addition to a Browns quarterback room that will try to find its way post-Watson. With Thompson-Robinson's status uncertain, Zappe could even find himself the backup to Winston. Having prior experience starting is also a plus for the Browns in the event that he needs to step into that role as well.

For his career, Zappe is 4-4 as a starter. Over his 14 appearances, he has completed 63.2% of his passes with a 78.5 passer rating. Zappe has thrown 11 total touchdowns and 12 interceptions.