Dolphins vs. Jaguars score: Live updates, inactives, odds, where to watch, NFL live stream for Week 1

Miami hosts Jacksonville in an all-Florida matchup in Week 1

Both clubs made headlines this offseason as they not only entered the fray of paying their quarterbacks, but they set the market. The Jaguars knotted Trevor Lawrence up with Cincinnati's Joe Burrow as the highest-paid signal-caller in the NFL with a $275 million contract extension. Meanwhile, the Dolphins inked Tua Tagovailoa to a $212.4 million deal. Now that these quarterbacks have put pen to paper on those contracts, it's time for these teams to start getting returns on their investment in the form of wins. 

Jacksonville is coming off a 2023 season where they collapsed down the stretch, losing six of their final nine to fall out of the playoff picture. Miami made the postseason a year ago but was swiftly handled by the soon-to-be champion Chiefs as they managed just seven points in the loss. 

They'll look to avenge the sour note that the 2023 campaign ended on beginning with this matchup where Miami is favored by 3.5 points, according to SportsLine consensus. The total also sits at 49 points, indicating that we could see plenty of points in this head-to-head. Be sure to check back here when this game kicks off as we'll open up our live blog of Sunday's contest. There, you'll find real-time analysis and instant highlights of all the best plays. 

Where to watch Jaguars vs. Dolphins

Date: Sunday, Sept. 8  | Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, FL)
TV: CBS

Odds: Dolphins -3.5, O/U 49 (via SportsLine consensus odds)

Updating Live
Pinned
Earlier this week, I wrote a story highlighting the key matchup for Week 1, which includes Trevor Lawrence vs. Tua Tagovailoa

"We have a ton of great quarterback matchups in Week 1, including Lamar Jackson vs. Patrick Mahomes on Thursday and even Matthew Stafford vs. Jared Goff on Sunday. However, I'm curious to see how this quarterback duel between Trevor Lawrence and Tua Tagovailoa down in Miami. 

"These two signal-callers have history dating to their college days when Lawrence was at Clemson and Tagovailoa was at Alabama. At the collegiate level, they squared off in the College Football Playoff National Championship to cap off the 2018 season. There, Lawrence bested Tagovailoa to lead the Tigers to a title. Lawrence also has the win in the lone matchup they've had in the NFL.

"In those two games combined, Lawrence has averaged 333 yards passing to go along with four passing touchdowns and zero interceptions. As for Tagovailoa, he's averaged 312 yards passing in these head-to-heads while totaling four touchdowns and three interceptions. 

"Both of these quarterbacks inked massive $50-plus million-per-season extensions this offseason and have yet to truly prove themselves on the playoff stage. A win for either of them to begin the 2024 season could go a long way in building toward that elusive deep playoff run." 

 
Hello and welcome to Jaguars-Dolphins! We should be in for quite the matchup as these teams open up the 2024 season. Both clubs are looking to bounce-back after sour notes that ended their season in 2023. The Jags fell out of the playoff race after being leapfrogged by the Houston Texans. Meanwhile, the Dolphins reached the playoffs but managed just seven points in a loss to Kansas City. Let's see how they each take their first steps in 2024. 