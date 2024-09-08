Dolphins vs. Jaguars score: Live updates, inactives, odds, where to watch, NFL live stream for Week 1

Both clubs made headlines this offseason as they not only entered the fray of paying their quarterbacks, but they set the market. The Jaguars knotted Trevor Lawrence up with Cincinnati's Joe Burrow as the highest-paid signal-caller in the NFL with a $275 million contract extension. Meanwhile, the Dolphins inked Tua Tagovailoa to a $212.4 million deal. Now that these quarterbacks have put pen to paper on those contracts, it's time for these teams to start getting returns on their investment in the form of wins.

Jacksonville is coming off a 2023 season where they collapsed down the stretch, losing six of their final nine to fall out of the playoff picture. Miami made the postseason a year ago but was swiftly handled by the soon-to-be champion Chiefs as they managed just seven points in the loss.

They'll look to avenge the sour note that the 2023 campaign ended on beginning with this matchup where Miami is favored by 3.5 points, according to SportsLine consensus. The total also sits at 49 points, indicating that we could see plenty of points in this head-to-head. Be sure to check back here when this game kicks off as we'll open up our live blog of Sunday's contest. There, you'll find real-time analysis and instant highlights of all the best plays.

Where to watch Jaguars vs. Dolphins

Date: Sunday, Sept. 8 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, FL)

TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+ (click here)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Dolphins -3.5, O/U 49 (via SportsLine consensus odds)