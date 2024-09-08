Dolphins vs. Jaguars score: Live updates, inactives, odds, where to watch, NFL live stream for Week 1

Earlier this week, I wrote a story highlighting the key matchup for Week 1, which includes Trevor Lawrence vs. Tua Tagovailoa:
"We have a ton of great quarterback matchups in Week 1, including Lamar Jackson vs. Patrick Mahomes on Thursday and even Matthew Stafford vs. Jared Goff on Sunday. However, I'm curious to see how this quarterback duel between Trevor Lawrence and Tua Tagovailoa down in Miami.
"These two signal-callers have history dating to their college days when Lawrence was at Clemson and Tagovailoa was at Alabama. At the collegiate level, they squared off in the College Football Playoff National Championship to cap off the 2018 season. There, Lawrence bested Tagovailoa to lead the Tigers to a title. Lawrence also has the win in the lone matchup they've had in the NFL.
"In those two games combined, Lawrence has averaged 333 yards passing to go along with four passing touchdowns and zero interceptions. As for Tagovailoa, he's averaged 312 yards passing in these head-to-heads while totaling four touchdowns and three interceptions.
"Both of these quarterbacks inked massive $50-plus million-per-season extensions this offseason and have yet to truly prove themselves on the playoff stage. A win for either of them to begin the 2024 season could go a long way in building toward that elusive deep playoff run."