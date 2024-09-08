Jason Sanders lifts the Miami Dolphins to a Week 1 win over the Jaguars as the kicker nets a 52-yard game-winning field goal. Dolphins move to 1-0 after the 20-17 victory over Jacksonville.
Dolphins vs. Jaguars score: Miami overcomes double-digit halftime deficit to beat Jacksonville in Week 1
Tyreek Hill and Javon Holland were the catalysts in the comeback
The Miami Dolphins are 1-0 on the young season after rallying from a double-digit halftime deficit to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium, 20-17. With time expiring, kicker Jason Sanders connected on a 52-yard field goal that lifted his club to victory in what a chaotic day around Miami Gardens.
The day started off with the detainment of Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill. The All-Pro pass catcher was cited for a driving violation and briefly handcuffed by police before being released. Not only did Hill play in the game, but proved to be a key cog in the comeback. After safety Javon Holland punched away a would-be touchdown run by Travis Etienne Jr. and the Dolphins recovered the fumble in the end zone, Hill hauled in a deep ball from Tua Tagovailoa for an 80-yard touchdown that brought Miami within a field goal.
Stout defense down the stretch for the Dolphins -- including back-to-back sacks on Trevor Lawrence on the Jaguars final drive of the afternoon -- then helped set up the game-winning field goal by Sanders.
Tagovailoa finished his day with 336 yards passing and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Hill tallied seven catches for 130 yards receiving, headlined by that 80-yard score. As for the Jaguars, Lawrence finished with 162 yards and a touchdown.
From here, the Dolphins will stick around South Beach and await the Buffalo Bills for a divisional matchup on Thursday night. As for the Jaguars, they'll head back to Jacksonville for their home opener against the Cleveland Browns.
De'Von Achane is up to seven catches for 75 yards today. Big factor in the pass-catching game.
Back-to-back sacks for Miami sets up fourth-and-20. What a defensive effort in order to give the ball back to the offense.
Jason Sanders redeems himself connecting on a 37-yard field goal to knot the game at 17 all with 4:22 to play in regulation.
Big bailout for Jacksonville. Sanders' 42-yard field goal goes wide left. The fourth down decision doesn't completely burn them.
Jacksonville's gamble to go for it on fourth down blows up in their face. Turnover on downs deep in Jags territory. Costly mistake.
What a day for Tyreek Hill.
On the first play after the turnover, Tyreek Hill explodes for an 80-yard touchdown. What a turn of events.
Oh goodness. Travis Etienne looked like he was destined for a touchdown, but Dolphins safety Jevon Holland was able to punch the ball free to force a fumble. Miami recovered the ball in the end zone.
The Jags have also run the ball very effectively. Tank Bigsby has put together some key runs to help spark the offense.
The Jaguars have really applied pressure on Tagovailoa this afternoon and have three sacks through two and a half quarters.
One of the officials seems to have been shaken up on the sideline.
The Dolphins finally have their big play. Tua uncorks a deep ball to Jaylen Waddle, who bursts down the field for 63 yards. Essentially flips the field in favor of Miami.
Welcome to Jacksonville, Arik Armstead! The former 49ers pass rusher ripped down Tua Tagovailoa for a sack on third-and-13 to force a punt.
The Dolphins offense just seems out of sync. Tua hasn't been a sharp as I expected and has missed a couple of key throws, particularly to Hill.
Pivotal defensive stop there from Miami to force a three-and-out of the Jaguars. After already trailing by double-digits, had Jacksonville gone down and scored, it would've made an uphill climb even higher.
Dolphins had just 4.8 yards per play in the first half. Expecting a bit more explosion from them.
Impressive drive here by the Jaguars. In a two-play instant, the offense travels 38 yards and is close to field goal range.
Could be a nice double-dip opportunity for the Jaguars. They have less than a minute to get within scoring distance before halftime. Jacksonville gets the ball to begin the third quarter.
On the second attempt, Achane punches it in via the ground. Dolphins are finally on the board just before halftime.
To me, it looks like Achane crossed the goal-line before his knees hit the ground. Not sure there will be enough video evidence to overturn it though.
Achane has done a great job breaking the initial tackle attempt today. There's been a couple of instances -- including that 16-yard catch -- where he's hauled in a catch and broken a tackle.
Welcome to the NFL, Brian Thomas Jr.! Trevor Lawrence finds the rookie wideout for a 13-yard touchdown to extend Jacksonville's lead.
That's the type of throw a $50 million per season QB makes. On third-and-8, Lawrence throws a dart over the middle to Christian Kirk for a 30-yard gain on third down. Kirk beat Jordan Poyer.
Brutal. Cam Robinson moved early on a third-and-3 attempt, which pushed Jacksonville back to third-and-8.
-
2:19
On-Site Report: Raiders at Chargers
-
2:26
On-Site Report: Broncos at Seahawks
-
2:11
On-Site Report: Texans at Colts Preview
-
2:25
On-Site Report: Jaguars at Dolphins
-
1:48
Jordan Love Suffers Sprained MCL, Sidelined For At Least A Few Weeks
-
5:18
Expectations For Packers After Losing Jordan Love For Next Few Weeks
-
2:34
On-Site Report: Cardinals at Bills Preview
-
2:05
NFL On CBS Week 1 Preview: Latest On Ja'Marr Chase And Tee Higgins
-
2:17
Pick To Win QB Battle In Texans-Colts: CJ Stroud Or Anthony Richardson
-
2:30
Pick To Win Coaching Battle In Raiders-Chargers: Antonio Pierce Or Jim Harbaugh
-
2:24
Pick To Win Week 1 Clash: Jaguars Or Dolphins
-
4:41
Week 1 NFL Highlights: Packers vs. Eagles
-
1:27
Eagles Sound Off After Week 1 Win Over The Packers In Brazil
-
1:29
Packers Sound Off After Week 1 Loss To the Eagles In Brazil
-
1:17
Packers-Eagles Fantasy Recap: Start Of The Week For Week 1
-
0:53
Packers-Eagles Fantasy Recap: Biggest Fantasy Loser
-
1:10
Packers-Eagles Fantasy Recap: First Impressions Of Eagles Offense
-
2:01
Packers-Eagles Fantasy Recap: Jordan Love Exits With Lower Leg Injury
-
0:22
Packers-Eagles Fantasy Recap: Biggest Fantasy Winner
-
1:40
Jordan Love Exits With Injury In Eagles Win Over Packers