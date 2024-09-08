Dolphins vs. Jaguars score: Miami overcomes double-digit halftime deficit to beat Jacksonville in Week 1

The Miami Dolphins are 1-0 on the young season after rallying from a double-digit halftime deficit to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium, 20-17. With time expiring, kicker Jason Sanders connected on a 52-yard field goal that lifted his club to victory in what a chaotic day around Miami Gardens.

The day started off with the detainment of Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill. The All-Pro pass catcher was cited for a driving violation and briefly handcuffed by police before being released. Not only did Hill play in the game, but proved to be a key cog in the comeback. After safety Javon Holland punched away a would-be touchdown run by Travis Etienne Jr. and the Dolphins recovered the fumble in the end zone, Hill hauled in a deep ball from Tua Tagovailoa for an 80-yard touchdown that brought Miami within a field goal.

Stout defense down the stretch for the Dolphins -- including back-to-back sacks on Trevor Lawrence on the Jaguars final drive of the afternoon -- then helped set up the game-winning field goal by Sanders.

Tagovailoa finished his day with 336 yards passing and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Hill tallied seven catches for 130 yards receiving, headlined by that 80-yard score. As for the Jaguars, Lawrence finished with 162 yards and a touchdown.

From here, the Dolphins will stick around South Beach and await the Buffalo Bills for a divisional matchup on Thursday night. As for the Jaguars, they'll head back to Jacksonville for their home opener against the Cleveland Browns.