Eagles vs. Commanders live updates: NFC Championship inactives, TV channel, live stream, odds, prediction

NFC East rivals battle for the right to go to New Orleans for Super Bowl 59

PHILADELPHIA -- Welcome to Championship Sunday, a day that will start with should be a highly-entertaining NFC title game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles. 

This game marks the 20th time since the merger that two division rivals will meet in a conference title game. The home team won 14 of the prior 19 games, which is certainly a good omen for the Eagles. 

Both teams feature players that are enjoying historic seasons. Saquon Barkley, fresh off of becoming the ninth player in history to rush for over 2,000 yards in a season, ran for 205 yards and two scores in the Eagles' divisional round win over the Rams. Washington's resurgence this year has been led by Jayden Daniels, who is the the sixth rookie quarterback in NFL history to start in a conference title game. Daniels threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 51 yards in Washington's upset win over top-seeded Detroit. 

Which team will go onto represent the NFC in the Super Bowl? To find out, follow along in our live blog below, where we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis throughout the day. 

Where to watch Eagles vs. Commanders

  • Date: Sunday, Jan. 26 | Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • Location: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, PA)
  • TV: Fox | Live stream: fubo (click here)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App 
  • Odds: Eagles -6, OU 47.5 (via BetMGM)
