Here's why Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has plenty of faith in backup-turned-starter Cooper Rush and compared him to 2002 NFL MVP quarterback Rich Gannon.
Eagles vs. Cowboys live updates: Inactives, game prediction, pick, spread, odds, where to watch NFC East game
The Cowboys, minus Dak Prescott, look to cool off the Eagles
The Dallas Cowboys were buyers ahead of the 2024 NFL trade deadline, but now, just days later, they'll be looking to fight way their back into the NFC East race without their most important player. Quarterback Dak Prescott is on track to undergo season-ending surgery for a hamstring injury, leaving Jerry Jones' embattled squad to meet the rival Philadelphia Eagles with backup Cooper Rush under center.
Is it possible Rush, who went 4-1 in relief of an injured Prescott back in 2022, could stun the Birds on the Cowboys' home turf, vaulting Dallas back into relevancy after a 3-5 start to the 2024 campaign? Perhaps. The Eagles are looking for their fifth straight victory, however, and have looked more like a true NFC contender in recent weeks, showcasing their all-star talent on the offensive side of the ball.
Regardless, this one's a must-see matchup between longtime rivals. Check out our expert picks for the game here. Stay tuned for live updates and analysis throughout Sunday's NFC East clash.
Where to watch Cowboys vs. Eagles
Date: Sunday, Nov. 10 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Eagles -7.5, O/U 43.5 (FanDuel sportsbook)
Cowboys three-time All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons is officially active and will return from his high ankle sprain that has held him out since the second half of Week 4 at the New York Giants. Since he is playing, Parons made it clear earlier this week that he'll be going all out.
"Yeah, once I'm playing, I'm playing. That's just the competitor in me," Parsons said. "I was banged up plenty of times. I'm just like 'Man, once I'm competing, I'm competing.' It's hard to restrain that. Yeah, high ankle's those lag on the more you cut on it and bang on it. You just build a tolerance. It's just one of those things."
As the Cowboys' inactives confirmed, Dak Prescott is officially out for Dallas as well, despite not yet landing on injured reserve. The quarterback is expected to undergo season-ending surgery for a hamstring injury in the near future, leaving Cooper Rush at the helm of Mike McCarthy's offense.
Cowboys All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons (ankle) will return to action for the first time since Week 4. Trevon Diggs (calf) is active as well. Dallas will start veteran offensive tackle Asim Richards in place of an injured Tyler Guyton (neck/shoulder) at left tackle.
