Eagles vs. Cowboys live updates: Inactives, game prediction, pick, spread, odds, where to watch NFC East game

The Dallas Cowboys were buyers ahead of the 2024 NFL trade deadline, but now, just days later, they'll be looking to fight way their back into the NFC East race without their most important player. Quarterback Dak Prescott is on track to undergo season-ending surgery for a hamstring injury, leaving Jerry Jones' embattled squad to meet the rival Philadelphia Eagles with backup Cooper Rush under center.

Is it possible Rush, who went 4-1 in relief of an injured Prescott back in 2022, could stun the Birds on the Cowboys' home turf, vaulting Dallas back into relevancy after a 3-5 start to the 2024 campaign? Perhaps. The Eagles are looking for their fifth straight victory, however, and have looked more like a true NFC contender in recent weeks, showcasing their all-star talent on the offensive side of the ball.

Regardless, this one's a must-see matchup between longtime rivals. Check out our expert picks for the game here. Stay tuned for live updates and analysis throughout Sunday's NFC East clash.

Where to watch Cowboys vs. Eagles



Date: Sunday, Nov. 10 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+

Odds: Eagles -7.5, O/U 43.5 (FanDuel sportsbook)