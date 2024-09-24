Teams off to slow starts will meet when the Dallas Cowboys battle the rival New York Giants in a key NFC East matchup on Thursday Night Football. Dallas dropped a 28-25 decision to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, while New York earned its first win of the year with a 21-15 win over the Cleveland Browns. The Cowboys (1-2), who are 1-0 on the road, won the division with a 12-5 mark a year ago. The Giants (1-2), who are 0-1 at home, were third in the NFC East at 6-11 in 2023.

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Cowboys are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Giants vs. Cowboys odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 44. Before making any Cowboys vs. Giants picks, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cowboys vs. Giants and just locked in its picks and NFL predictions. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for the spread, money line and over/under for Giants vs. Cowboys:

Giants vs. Cowboys spread: Dallas -4.5

Giants vs. Cowboys over/under: 44 points

Giants vs. Cowboys money line: Dallas -216, New York Giants +178

DAL: Cowboys are 5-5 on the road since the start of 2023

NYG: Giants are 4-5 at MetLife Stadium since the beginning of last season

Why you should back the Cowboys

Quarterback Dak Prescott helps power the offense, and he has connected on 74 of 122 pass attempts (60.7%) for 851 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions for a rating of 85.8. He has also rushed five times for 22 yards (4.4 average) and a score. In the loss to Baltimore on Sunday, he completed 28 of 51 passes (54.9%) for a season-high 379 yards and two touchdowns. In 117 career games, Prescott has completed 66.8% of his passes for 30,310 yards and 206 touchdowns with 76 interceptions and a rating of 98.6.

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb leads all Dallas pass catchers with 13 receptions for 218 yards (16.8 average) and one touchdown. He has three explosive plays of 20 or more yards, including a season-long 65 yards. He has also converted eight first downs. In 69 career games, the fifth-year veteran has 408 receptions for 5,363 yards (13.1 average) and 33 touchdowns.

Why you should back the Giants

Sixth-year veteran quarterback Daniel Jones heads up the New York offense. In three starts, he has completed 62 of 104 passes (59.6%) for 600 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions. He also has 19 carries for 67 yards (3.5 average) and four first-down conversions. In Sunday's win at Cleveland, Jones completed 24 of 34 passes (70.6%) for 236 yards and two touchdowns.

His top target has been first-round draft pick Malik Nabers. In three games, he has 23 receptions on 37 targets for 271 yards (11.8 average) and three touchdowns. He had eight catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns in the win over the Browns. He had 10 catches for 127 yards and one score in the loss at Washington in Week 2.

