The Buffalo Bills' most important offensive weapon missed practice Thursday and Friday this week due to a toe injury, but he reportedly will return to the fold Saturday. Per ESPN, running back James Cook will practice and plans to play in Buffalo's Week 6 Monday night matchup against the rival New York Jets.

Adam Schefter previously reported that Cook will be listed as questionable to play this week, but the plan right now is for him to suit up. Cook rushed for a season-high 82 yards and one touchdown on 20 carries in the Week 5 loss to the Houston Texans. In all, he's rushed for 309 yards and a career-high four touchdowns in 2024, plus 123 receiving yards and another touchdown through the air.

James Cook BUF • RB • #4 Att 70 Yds 309 TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

Cook enters this weekend ranked 15th in scrimmage yards (432). His 1,999 scrimmage yards since 2023 rank fifth-most in the NFL. Cook has been Josh Allen's most reliable weapon this season, so it's important he's active and healthy for this divisional showdown.

The Bills have their sights set on snapping a two-game losing streak in prime time this week, while the Jets will play their first game after firing head coach Robert Saleh.