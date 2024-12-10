Penn State University police have closed an investigation into an altercation between former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and a fan that was heckling him last month.

"The individual in the video footage circulating on social media has not been identified, and no one has come forward to University Police with a related complaint about damage to personal property," a police spokesperson told TMZ Sports.

On Nov. 2, a heckler approached Kelce, who was walking on campus at the Ohio State vs. Penn State football game, and made a homophobic comment regarding his brother, Travis Kelce, dating Taylor Swift.

"Hey, Kelce. How does it feel your brother's a f----t dating Taylor Swift?" the heckler said to Kelce.

Kelce ended up grabbing the heckler's phone and smashed it on the ground before leaving the area. Kelce also called the heckler a "f----t during the incident. Two days after the altercation, Kelce commented on the situation during the Nov. 4 episode of ESPN's "Monday Night Countdown."

"I'm not happy with anything that took place. I'm not proud of it," Kelce said. "Within a heated moment, I chose to greet hate with hate and I don't think that's a productive thing. I don't think it leads to discourse.

"In that moment I fell down to a level that I shouldn't have. Bottom line is, I try to live my life by the golden rules. That's what I've always been taught. I try to treat people with decency and respect. I'm going to keep doing that moving forward."

Following the brief statement on "Monday Night Countdown," Kelce also commented on it during a Nov. 6 episode of the "New Heights" podcast.

"I'm just gonna address it because I feel like it needs one more time and then hopefully we can stop talking about this really stupid situation that occurred," Kelce said. "I'm not happy about the situation. Me reacting gave him the time of day and it also gave the situation notoriety. That's what I regret. It didn't deserve attention, it's really stupid. And if I just keep walking it's a nothing burger, nobody sees it. Now it's out there and it just perpetuates more hate."

"The thing that I regret the most is saying that word, to be honest with you, and the word he used is just f---ing ridiculous. And it takes it to another level. It's just off the wall, f---ing over the line. It's dehumanizing and it got under my skin and it elicited a reaction. In the heat of the moment, I thought, 'Hey, what can I say back to him? I'm gonna throw this shit right back into his face. F--- him.' I know now that I shouldn't have done that because now there's a video out there with me saying that word, him saying that word, and it's not good for anybody."