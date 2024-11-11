Lions vs. Texans live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch 'SNF'

We're live with one of the marquee games of Week 10 as the Houston Texans play host to the Detroit Lions on "Sunday Night Football."

Each team enters this game sitting in first place in its division, and with a chance to maintain pace at or near the top of the conference. Detroit is 7-1 and has won six straight, including four games by double digits. Houston is 6-3, but has dropped two of its last three games while playing shorthanded without Nico Collins and, more recently, Stefon Diggs.

The Lions will maintain their place atop the NFC North and the NFC as a whole if they can come away with a win, and will also keep hold of the league's second-longest winning streak behind that of the defending champion Chiefs. The Texans are pretty firmly in control of the AFC South, but still jockeying with teams like the Bills, Steelers and Ravens for seeding down the stretch of the season. They also really need to get their offense going at some point, and it'd be good if that process could begin tonight.

Will Detroit continue to roll, or will Houston get back to its winning ways? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the evening as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

Where to watch Texans vs. Lions

Date: Sunday, Nov. 10 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: NRG Stadium (Houston)

Channel: NBC | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Lions -3.5; O/U 49.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

