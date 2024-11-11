Lions vs. Texans live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch 'SNF'

The Texans try to cool off the red-hot Lions in a prime-time matchup

We're live with one of the marquee games of Week 10 as the Houston Texans play host to the Detroit Lions on "Sunday Night Football."

Each team enters this game sitting in first place in its division, and with a chance to maintain pace at or near the top of the conference. Detroit is 7-1 and has won six straight, including four games by double digits. Houston is 6-3, but has dropped two of its last three games while playing shorthanded without Nico Collins and, more recently, Stefon Diggs.

The Lions will maintain their place atop the NFC North and the NFC as a whole if they can come away with a win, and will also keep hold of the league's second-longest winning streak behind that of the defending champion Chiefs. The Texans are pretty firmly in control of the AFC South, but still jockeying with teams like the Bills, Steelers and Ravens for seeding down the stretch of the season. They also really need to get their offense going at some point, and it'd be good if that process could begin tonight.

Will Detroit continue to roll, or will Houston get back to its winning ways? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the evening as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

Where to watch Texans vs. Lions

Date: Sunday, Nov. 10 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: NRG Stadium (Houston)
Channel: NBC | Stream: fubo (try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App   
Odds: Lions -3.5; O/U 49.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)
Check out the latest Caesars promo code to get in the game.

Updating Live
(14)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Detroit has a chance to cut the lead

Pretty disastrous late-half drive for the Texans, with a sack, a run dropped for a loss and then a screen pass that went backwards. The Lions will get the ball back with all three of their timeouts and a chance to drive to make this a one-score game before the half.

Jared Dubin
November 11, 2024, 2:37 AM
Nov. 10, 2024, 9:37 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Another turnover flips the field

Second turnover of the game for the Lions. Call this one an interception or a fumble, whatever you want. It's the Texans hitting Goff in the backfield and ending up with the ball and a chance to extend their lead on a short field. (Which they then did with yet another Ka'imi Fairbairn field goal.)

Jared Dubin
November 11, 2024, 2:21 AM
Nov. 10, 2024, 9:21 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Texans add another field goal

After a pass interference penalty on a deep ball got them into Lions territory, the Texans went backward and ended up settling for another Fairbairn kick. This one was from 56 yards out -- his 11th (!!!) 50-plus-yard field goal of the season.

Jared Dubin
November 11, 2024, 2:15 AM
Nov. 10, 2024, 9:15 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

LaPorta gets the Lions on the board

After a heavy dose of Williams and Jahmyr Gibbs, it's tight end Sam LaPorta who gets into the end zone. Really nicely-designed play with Goff faking the shotgun hand-off to Gibbs and then rolling out to his right to hit LaPorta over the top coming across the field. It's a 10-7 ballgame.

Jared Dubin
November 11, 2024, 2:07 AM
Nov. 10, 2024, 9:07 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Jameson Williams making his presence felt

Jamo was very heavily involved early in the season, with 20 combined targets and 200 receiving yards in the first two weeks of the season. But he had just 10 total targets and 161 yards since then -- before tonight. He has two huge third-down conversions on this drive, helping get Detroit into scoring position. (In his first game back from a two-game PED suspension.)

Jared Dubin
November 11, 2024, 2:04 AM
Nov. 10, 2024, 9:04 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Lions buckle down in the red zone

After Mixon got the Texans to the goal line, Houston's drive stalled out. A holding penalty on first down set things back, and then the Lions stuffed a run at the line and pressured Stroud into an incomplete pass and a sack. Ka'imi Fairbairn tacked on a field goal to make it 10-0.

Jared Dubin
November 11, 2024, 1:52 AM
Nov. 10, 2024, 8:52 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Mixon making it happen

You don't often see a guy run from one side of the field all the way across to the other, on a swing screen, but that's what Joe Mixon did on this latest big gain for the Texans. It's a 36-yarder and they're set up deep inside the red zone now. Houston's offense came to play, too.

Jared Dubin
November 11, 2024, 1:49 AM
Nov. 10, 2024, 8:49 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Two early stops for the Texans

A pair of uncharacteristic scoreless drives for the Lions to open this game, and the Texans now have a chance to take a two-score lead despite not starting the game with the ball. Houston's defense came to play tonight. Coverage has been very sticky so far.

Jared Dubin
November 11, 2024, 1:42 AM
Nov. 10, 2024, 8:42 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Mixon makes the Lions pay

After Stroud got them into the red zone, Joe Mixon crossed the goal line from 8 yards out. Texans took advantage of the Lions turnover on the opening drive to stake themselves to an early 7-0 lead. That's huge against a Lions team that can grind opponents to dust in the run game once it gets ahead.

Jared Dubin
November 11, 2024, 1:37 AM
Nov. 10, 2024, 8:37 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Houston making it work on third down

On their first drive, the Texans have already converted on both third-and-10 and third-and-16. The run game is not getting anything going on early downs but C.J. Stroud has bailed them out a couple times already.

Jared Dubin
November 11, 2024, 1:34 AM
Nov. 10, 2024, 8:34 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Texans start the game with a pick

The Lions opened the game with an incomplete pass, which has become increasingly rare for them. After picking up a first down a few snaps later, they did something even more rare: Jared Goff threw an interception. Texans safety Jalen Pitre got his hands on Goff's throw to Jahmyr Gibbs in the flat and batted it up in the air, and Jimmie Ward was there to haul it in.

Jared Dubin
November 11, 2024, 1:29 AM
Nov. 10, 2024, 8:29 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Pregame reading

Here's a breakdown of Detroit's run game, ahead of a matchup with one of the NFL's best run defenses.

Since the league expanded to 32 teams back in 2002, there have been 736 team-seasons. This Lions team ranks THIRD among that group of 736 in rushing EPA per play on hand-offs to running backs. The only teams ahead of them are the 2006 Chargers (a.k.a. LaDainian Tomlinson's record-setting touchdown season) and 2002 Vikings (honestly I've got no explanation for this one; it was just a perfectly average Michael Bennett season where No. 2 running back Moe Williams also popped off for 11 touchdowns).

Detroit's 5.3 yards per carry average is tied for seventh-best among that same group of teams. Indicating the profound strength of its offensive line, the unit's 1.97 yards per carry before contact average is 10th-best since 2017, which is the farthest back for which that data exists. The Lions also have the 10th-lowest share of negative runs (13.5%) during that time and the seventh-highest share of runs that gained five or more yards (40.8%). The lanes that the group up front clear for David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs are just massive. They have so much room to run.

And the Lions don't just run it one way. They somehow manage to major in every run concept. According to Tru Media, they rank second in yards per carry on zone runs (5.7), sixth in yards per carry on "man" runs (4.8) and second in yards per carry on misdirection runs (6.0). That makes no sense. You aren't supposed to be able to do that. But the Lions, thanks to the combination of their line, their backs and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson's play designs, actually do.

Jared Dubin
November 11, 2024, 1:04 AM
Nov. 10, 2024, 8:04 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Texans inactives

Still no Nico Collins for Houston despite his being taken off IR, and Will Anderson is out as well.

Jared Dubin
November 10, 2024, 11:51 PM
Nov. 10, 2024, 6:51 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Lions inactives

No Taylor Decker at LT for the Lions tonight, and trade acquisition Za'Darius Smith is not ready yet, either.

Jared Dubin
November 10, 2024, 11:51 PM
Nov. 10, 2024, 6:51 pm EST

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    2:39

    Week 10 Highlights: Giants vs. Panthers (11/10)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:21

    Week 10 Highlights: Broncos at Chiefs (11/10)

  • Image thumbnail
    3:06

    Week 10 Highlights: 49ers at Buccaneers (11/10)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:19

    Week 10 Highlights: Steelers at Commanders (11/10)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:33

    Week 10 Highlights: Falcons at Saints (11/10)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:38

    Week 10 Highlights: Eagles at Cowboys (11/10)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:07

    Week 10 Highlights: Vikings at Jaguars (11/10)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:22

    Week 10 Highlights: Jets at Cardinals (11/10)

  • Image thumbnail
    3:04

    Week 10 Highlights: Titans at Chargers (11/10)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:04

    Week 10 Highlights: Patriots at Bears (11/10)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    Week 10 Highlights: Bills at Colts (11/10)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:11

    Highlights: Quentin Johnston Caps Off The Win

  • Image thumbnail
    8:24

    Herbert Leads Chargers To Romping Of Titans

  • Image thumbnail
    5:15

    On-Site Recap: Eagles Round Up Cowboys For Dominant Victory In Jerry's World

  • Image thumbnail
    3:25

    On-Field Reaction: Jalen Hurts Reflects On Crushing Dallas

  • Image thumbnail
    6:32

    Jets Postseason Hopes Dead On Arrival After Getting Shellacked By Cardinals

  • Image thumbnail
    7:01

    Panthers Hold Off Giants In OT Win In Germany

  • Image thumbnail
    2:35

    On-Field Reaction: Russell Wilson Sounds Off On Big Win

  • Image thumbnail
    1:32

    On-Field Reaction: Kyler Murray Sounds Off On Dominating Win

  • Image thumbnail
    1:49

    On-Field Reaction: Patrick Mahomes Sounds Off On Wild Win

See All NFL Videos