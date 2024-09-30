The Tennessee Titans (0-3) will visit the Miami Dolphins (1-2) in an AFC matchup as part of Week 4's Monday Night Football doubleheader. The Titans are desperately seeking to secure a win after three error-plagued losses. Tennessee was blown out by the Green Bay Packers, 30-14, in Week 3 at home. Meanwhile, the Dolphins have lost two games in a row, falling 24-3 to Seattle a week ago. With Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) on IR and Skylar Thompson's availability in question with a rib injury, Miami is expected to turn to Tyler Huntley at quarterback.

Kickoff from HardRock Stadium in Miami, FL., is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Miami is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Titans vs. Dolphins odds via SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 37.

Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines on the spread, money line and over/under for Dolphins vs. Titans:

Titans vs. Dolphins spread: Miami -2.5

Titans vs. Dolphins over/under: 37 points

Titans vs. Dolphins money line: Miami -143, Tennessee +131

MIA: Dolphins have hit the 1H Game Total Over in 13 of their last 20 games

TEN: Titans have hit the 4Q Game Total Under in 11 of their last 17 games

Why the Dolphins can cover

The Dolphins have blazing speed all over the field. Receiver Tyreek Hill is one of the most explosive difference-makers in the NFL. The 30-year-old has recorded 1,700-plus yards in back-to-back seasons with the Dolphins. This season, Hill has 13 receptions for 194 yards and one score.

Running back De'Von Achane has taken a step forward as a contributor offensively. Achane has plenty of speed with the ability to take any touch the distance. The Texas A&M product has 150 rushing yards, 17 receptions, 173 receiving yards and two total scores. In Week 2 against the Bills, Achane had 96 rushing yards and 69 receiving yards.

Why the Titans can cover

The Titans' defense has been the backbone of the team after three games. Tennessee ranks fifth in total defense (263.7) and third in pass defense (139.3). Linebacker Harold Landry III is an effective and disruptive presence along the defensive front. Landry III is relentless and wins with speed. He has 13 total tackles, three tackles for loss, and three sacks.

Linebacker Ernest Jones IV was acquired before the season and gave the Titans an enforcer in the middle. Jones IV leads the team in total tackles (24) with two tackles for loss. Linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. is his running-mate, generating havoc with his quickness to the ball. The Oklahoma product has 22 tackles, logging eight-plus tackles in back-to-back games.

White has analyzed Titans vs. Dolphins from every possible angle. He's leaning Under the total and has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

