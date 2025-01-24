Saquon Barkley is one of the top options at running back from the Conference Championship Sunday NFL DFS player pool after rushing for 2,005 yards this season. However, Buffalo running back James Cook shouldn't be overlooked when making NFL DFS lineups after rushing for 1,009 yards and leading the NFL with 16 rushing touchdowns this season. He's averaging 93.5 rushing yards during the postseason with one rushing score and although he was held to just 20 rushing yards against the Chiefs during the regular season, he had two rushing touchdowns. How should daily Fantasy football players view the running back options when forming an NFL DFS strategy for Bills vs. Chiefs and Eagles vs. Commanders on Sunday? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Bills vs. Chiefs and Commanders vs. Eagles on Sunday in the 2025 NFL playoff bracket, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Conference Championship Sunday

We can tell you one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is Eagles running back Saquon Barkley ($8,600 on DraftKings and $9,800 on FanDuel). Barkley had an MVP-caliber season in his first year in Philadelphia, becoming just the second running back since 2013 to rush for at least 2,000 yards in a season. The 27-year-old led the NFL at 2,005 rushing yards without playing in the final game of the season as he's taken advantage of a strong Eagles offensive line combined with being surrounded by playmakers at other positions so defensive coordinators can't solely focus their game planning around containing Barkley.

The seventh-year running back has rushed for more than 100 yards in 13 of 18 games this year, including the playoffs. He's rushed for more than 115 yards in each postseason contest, averaging 162 rushing yards this playoff. Barkley had two of his eight games with more than 140 rushing yards against Washington this season, rushing for 146 yards and two touchdowns in their first matchup and 150 yards and two scores in the second. Washington had one of the better pass defenses in the NFL this season but ranks 30th in yards per rush (4.9) as McClure expects opportunities for Barkley to create some chunk runs in the NFC Championship Game. See who else to roster here.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir ($5,700 on DraftKings and $6,400 on FanDuel). Shakir has been Josh Allen's favorite option throughout the season and he's been consistently targeted. The 24-year-old had at least six targets in each of the last 12 games, including the playoffs, and he has the seventh-most receiving yards (128) in the postseason this year. Shakir has the third-most receiving yards of any player remaining in the playoffs.

He has more than 60 yards in both postseason games, including leading the Bills with 67 receiving yards in their Divisional Round victory over the Ravens. He had eight receptions for 70 yards and was targeted 12 times in Buffalo's 30-21 victory over the Chiefs during the regular season as Buffalo's leading receiver in that contest. McClure expects Shakir to be heavily involved again on Sunday as a high-floor option and a valuable asset at his price for NFL DFS lineups. See who else to roster here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Eagles vs. Commanders, Chiefs vs. Bills on Sunday

