San Francisco was without starting quarterback Brock Purdy (shoulder) last week, but he is expected to return in time for a Sunday Night Football matchup against the Buffalo Bills during the Week 13 NFL schedule. While Purdy is officially listed as questionable, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said he expects the quarterback to play. This will not be an easy time for Purdy to return, as severe weather is expected in Buffalo on Sunday night. How should you approach Purdy with your Bills vs. 49ers NFL DFS picks?

The 49ers have been decimated by injuries throughout the season, and they are facing a Buffalo team that is coming off a bye following its massive win over the Chiefs. Given the direction these teams are trending in, should you build your NFL DFS stacks around the Bills? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Sunday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

McClure has turned his attention to Bills vs. 49ers on Sunday Night Football and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

Top NFL DFS picks for Bills vs. 49ers

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday Night Football is Bills quarterback Josh Allen. The MVP favorite has scored at least 20 Fantasy points in six straight games, finishing as a top-seven Fantasy quarterback in five of those outings. He helped clinch a massive win over the Chiefs two weeks ago with a 26-yard run late in the fourth quarter.

Allen completed 27 of 40 passes for 262 yards and a touchdown while rushing 12 times for 55 yards and a score against Kansas City. He has completed 64% of his passes for 2,543 yards and 18 touchdowns this season, adding Fantasy value with 316 rushing yards and five more scores. He is used to playing in the poor weather in Buffalo during the winter, giving DFS players another reason to pay the price for Allen.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. Season-long Fantasy managers have been frustrated with McCaffrey throughout the campaign, as he missed the first half of the year due to an injury and has yet to score a touchdown in his three games since returning. DFS players don't have to worry about McCaffrey's lack of production to this point, though.

The 28-year-old should get a boost with Purdy's expected return, and the 49ers will want to help Purdy ease back into the offense by feeding their workhorse running back. McCaffrey will also not be slowed down much by the weather, as short passes and a high volume of runs will be the key to moving the ball on Sunday night. Buffalo ranks No. 15 in the NFL in yards allowed per game, so this is not a bad matchup for McCaffrey. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for 49ers vs. Bills

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday night.

Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday Night Football