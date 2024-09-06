The NFL will play its first Friday game in September since 1970 on Friday when the Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles meet in the 2024 NFL Brazil Game at 8:15 p.m. ET as a part of the NFL International Series. It will also be the first NFL game ever played in Brazil. The NFL DFS player pool will be stacked with stars like Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, Jordan Love and Josh Jacobs, and younger high-potential players like Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs.

Barkley and Jacobs are making their debuts with their new teams. After being two of the most utilized running backs in the NFL, how should you factor them into your NFL DFS strategy? Jacobs (17.9) and Barkley (17.6) ranked second and third in attempts per game last season, so should you use either or both of them in NFL DFS picks? Before locking in any NFL DFS lineups for Packers vs. Eagles on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Packers vs. Eagles in the 2024 NFL Sao Paulo Game and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Packers vs. Eagles

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks is Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft signed a three-year, $37.75 million contract with Philadelphia this offseason after spending his first six NFL seasons with the Giants. This should be the best offense Barkley has ever played on as he doesn't have the burden of being the clear top playmaker with defensive coordinators scheming all week to contain him.

With receivers like A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, plus Jalen Hurts' ability to defeat a defense with his arm and legs, defensive coordinators can't stack the box to limit Barkey's rushing lanes. The Eagles spent big money on Barkley and McClure expects them to showcase why they did so in Week 1 with him being heavily involved in the game plan and a top option for NFL DFS picks.

McClure is also targeting Packers tight end Luke Musgrave in his Friday NFL DFS picks. The second-year player had at least 50 yards in three of his final six games, including the playoffs, last season. He had two touchdowns over that span as well as he became more involved in the Green Bay offense later in the season. Musgrave had three receptions for 52 yards, including a 38-yard touchdown, in Green Bay's 48-32 win over the Cowboys in last year's NFC playoff matchup.

Musgrave was a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and with all the different challenges a tight end faces, such as learning how to run and pass block at the professional level, it can be tough for a tight end to excel during the rookie season. Musgrave, however, showed glimpses of a breakout coming later in the year and given his lower price for Friday, McClure sees value in him for NFL DFS lineups. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set Eagles vs. Packers NFL DFS lineups, player pools

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers in the 2024 NFL Brazil Game. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Packers vs. Eagles in the 2024 NFL Sao Paulo Game, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.