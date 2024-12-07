Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson is averaging 17.8 Fantasy points per game over his six starts. The Steelers play the Browns this week and any team facing a Jameis Winston-led offense has the potential for drives starting in strong field position due to turnovers. How should Wilson and other Steelers factor into your Week 14 NFL DFS strategy? Steelers running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren have been viable options from the NFL DFS player pool over, and with the Browns allowing 128.6 rushing yards per game, how should these running backs factor into your NFL DFS lineups? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Sunday, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account.

Week 14 NFL schedule

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 14

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is 49ers running back Isaac Guerendo ($5,400 on DraftKings and $5,200 on FanDuel). The fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft is set to make his first NFL start with Christian McCaffrey (knee) and Jordan Mason (ankle) both out. The 49ers are one of the few teams left in the league that often utilize their starting running back in a workhorse load as either McCaffrey or Mason played at least 75% of snaps in nine of 12 games this season.

That featured back role should belong to Guerendo this week. The 24-year-old had 10 carries for 99 yards against the Seahawks and 14 carries for 85 yards and a touchdown in the two games he received double-digit touches and McClure expects another efficient performance against the Bears, who rank 29th in yards per rush allowed (4.9). See who else to roster here.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Falcons wide receiver Drake London ($6,400 on DraftKings and $7,900 on FanDuel). London leads the Falcons in nearly every receiving category, including receptions (70), targets (106), yards (796) and touchdowns (six). Although the Falcons have struggled over their last three games, going 0-3 and averaging just 12 points per game over that span, London is averaging 6.7 receptions and 81.3 yards over that span, which has him as the WR24 on a points-per-game basis despite being held out of the end zone.

The Falcons, and specifically Kirk Cousins, may have had this Week 14 matchup circled on the calendar with Atlanta playing the Vikings, the team Cousins spent his last six years with. The Vikings reportedly wanted him to take a cheaper contract to return after tearing his Achilles last season, but Cousins wasn't interested in that and signed with the Falcons. If Cousins can perform to show the Vikings he's still worth big money, London is likely to be the prime benefactor of a productive passing attack. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 14

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.