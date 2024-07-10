The NFL will make history when it hosts its first-ever South American regular-season game in September, with the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers set to square off in Brazil. One of the country's most recognized celebrities could be part of the festivities, according to Brazil's RedeTV!, with the NFL in "advanced negotiations" to feature pop star Anitta as the halftime performer for Week 1's overseas contest.

An eight-time nominee at the Latin Grammy Awards, Anitta is one of Brazil's most accomplished singer/songwriters, fresh off her first U.S. Grammy nomination in 2023. Previously dubbed by the Wall Street Journal as an "ambassador of Brazilian music," she has cited American stars such as Beyonce, Rihanna and Mariah Carey as some of her chief influences, and received global recognition for trilingual albums.

"There's a lot of interest in the NFL [in Brazil]," league executive Peter O'Reilly told ESPN earlier this offseason. "I mean, we saw it. We did a Super Bowl viewing party last year down in Brazil, and it was packed, and the energy is there. ... You've got some classic soccer clubs around the world who are really interested in hosting the NFL and building a relationship with the NFL."

In the meantime, the Eagles and Packers are preparing for their Sept. 6 showdown at São Paulo's Corinthians Arena, home to the Brazilian soccer team SC Corinthians.