NFL Week 14 injury tracker, inactives: Derek Carr, Aidan O'Connell injured; latest updates around league

Demarcus Robinson banged up
The Rams wide receiver got tangled up with a defensive back on a long catch that was eventually called back after offsetting penalties. He headed to the locker room with a shoulder injury and is questionable to return.
It's Week 14 of the NFL season, and already on Sunday we have seen multiple injuries that could have ramifications down the stretch of the season.
Both the Saints and Raiders lost their quarterbacks to injury during Sunday's games, with Derek Carr being evaluated for a concussion and suffering a left hand injury late in the game. Aidan O'Connell got carted off the field with a leg injury in the loss to the Buccaneers.
Also, Tampa Bay running back Bucky Irving left after aggravating his back injury, while Panthers rookie Jonathon Brooks suffered a non-contact knee injury and exited in the first quarter.
Other players like C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Jaycee Horn, Anthony Walker, John Michael Schmitz, DeAndre Carter and Ben Bartch have dealt with issues of one kind or another. And the afternoon games are still rolling along.
And all of this came after Steelers wide receiver George Pickens was a surprise inactive due to a hamstring injury, Bills pass-catchers Keon Coleman and tight Dalton Kincaid are both inactive and Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III is sidelined as well.
Ben Bartch, who was injured early in the first half, has been downgraded to OUT. San Francisco is up big early in the third quarter and already banged up along the front, so this could be tough for the second half.
Blake Gillikin is dealing with an ankle injury. Kicker Chad Ryland has taken the last few punts in his place.
New Orleans' quarterback is not in great shape. Derek Carr could enter the concussion protocol, according to interim head coach Darren Rizzi, and he apparently left the stadium in a cast for his hand as well.
The 49ers are already without both Trent Williams and Aaron Banks today. Now, Ben Bartch just exited the game on San Francisco's most recent drive. No word yet on the severity of his injury but he's headed into the medical tent. Spencer Burford is in to replace him.
DeAndre Carter headed to the locker room after Chicago's last kick return. He's now considered DOUBTFUL with a hamstring injury.
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce isn't optimistic about Aidan O'Connell's injury status. O'Connell already missed several games due to injury earlier this year, and Gardner Minshew is out for the season as well. It'll likely be Desmond Ridder the rest of the way.
The Titans quarterback confirms he aggravated his sprained AC joint and received a pain-killing injection at halftime. He says he played through the pain.
The Saints quarterback is being tended to by the medical staff and is being escorted down the sideline to the blue tent. He is now headed to the locker room. Jake Haener is in at quarterback.
John Michael Schmitz is down on one knee and is being evaluated by trainers. The center is questionable to return with a neck injury.
Eagles' C.J. Gardner-Johnson already went in the medical tent earlier in the game, before returning to the field, and in the fourth quarter is now back in the medical tent. He was slow to get up when he went down.
Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn is walking into the locker room under his own power. He is questionable to return with a groin injury.
Dolphins linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. has a hamstring injury and is questionable to return.
The Raiders quarterback went down with an apparent leg injury and was carted off the field. His leg is in an air cast. Players on both teams were kneeling as AOC is being treated by the team's medical staff.
Desmond Ridder will replace him.
Steelers cornerback Donte Jackson has a back injury and is questionable to return.
TE Tyler Higbee (knee) was ruled out ahead of Sunday. OL Alaric Jackson (foot) and OLB Jared Verse (ankle) were both questionable.
Here is a full look at the Rams' inactives:
Giants guard Jon Runyan has an ankle injury and his return is questionable.
WR Keon Coleman (wrist) and TE Dalton Kincaid (knee) were both questionable and are both inactive.
San Francisco had a lengthy injury report. DL Nick Bosa (hip, oblique) and T Trent Williams (ankle) are out and RB Christian McCaffrey is on IR.
WR D.J. Moore (quad) and RB D'Andre Swift (quad) are active. Both were limited in practice on Friday.
Mike Ford Jr. is in concussion protocol and has been ruled out.
Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks is ruled out with a knee injury.
The Dolphins wide receiver is questionable to return with a knee injury.
RB Kenneth Walker III (ankle/calf) will be sidelined, downgraded to out ahead of Sunday. RB Zach Charbonnet will likely see carries.
CB Elijah Jones (ankle) was ruled out ahead of their matchup against the Seahawks. DT Dante Stills (back) was limited in the last two practices and was listed as questionable.
Harold Landry went into the blue medical tent, came out and did high knees.
Titans quarterback Will Levis takes a hard hit, but is back on the field and will start the second half.
The Saints linebacker is questionable to return with an ankle injury.
The Bucs safety has a knee injury and is questionable to return.
The Dolphins running back is out of the blue medical tent and back on the team bench.