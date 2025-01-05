NFL Week 18 live updates, scores, highlights, injuries: Patriots, Titans play for No. 1 pick in 2025 NFL Draft

Falcons tie Panthers with Michael Penix Jr. rushing TD
The Falcons got off to a slow start vs. Carolina, but Penix has tied the game with a 5-yard rushing score.
It's Week 18 in the NFL, and it all comes down to this. Almost all of the playoff spots have already been secured, but there's still plenty to figure out. Can the Bengals, who beat the Steelers on Saturday for their fifth straight win, somehow sneak into the playoffs? Or can the Broncos beat the Chiefs backups? (Or, if the Broncos lose, can the Dolphins beat the Jets without Tua Tagovailoa to get into the postseason?)
There's also the battle for the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. The Patriots control their own destiny, meaning if they fall to the Bills, they'll be on the clock. If Drake Maye pulls out the victory, though, the Titans would be in line to secure the top spot if they lose to the Texans. On the chance both the Patriots and Titans win, the Browns would officially hold the No. 1 position due to their blowout loss Saturday against the Ravens.
And don't worry, I didn't forget: One of the biggest Week 18 matchups ever takes place on "Sunday Night Football": The 14-2 Lions against the 14-2 Vikings. Winner secures the NFC North title, the No. 1 seed in the conference and a first-round bye. Loser falls all the way down to the No. 5 seed and will play on the road during Super Wild Card Weekend. The stakes couldn't be much higher.
Below, you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happens in the NFL in Week 16. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we cover it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.
All game times ET
Saturday
Ravens 35, Browns 10 (Takeaways)
Bengals 19, Steelers 17 (Takeaways)
Sunday
Bills at Patriots, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Panthers at Falcons, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Bears at Packers, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Texans at Titans, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Jaguars at Colts, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Saints at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Giants at Eagles, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Commanders at Cowboys, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Chiefs at Broncos, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)
Chargers at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)
Dolphins at Jets, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)
Seahawks vs. Rams, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)
49ers at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)
Vikings at Lions, 8:20 p.m. (Preview)
Does anyone want to win the NFC South? The Bucs are down 10 points to the Saints at home thanks to this Spencer Rattler TD pass to Dante Pettis.
A terrible kick from Aubrey hits a Cowboys cheerleader! She appears to be OK.
Young's strong second half of the season continues. Look how comfortable he was tucking and running for the score when the pocket collapsed.
Milton lit up defenses in the preseason, and he's doing it again in Week 18. The rookie is now 10/10 for 119 yards and this TD!
Green Bay and Washington are battling for the No. 6 seed in the NFC, and both teams are struggling so far. Down four points, Green Bay just turned the ball over to Chicago off a Jayden Reed fumble.
It's believed first-year head coach Brian Callahan will be safe after this disastrous season, but the Titans look absolutely terrible today. Fans are excited since they are closer to the No. 1 overall pick, but ownership won't like getting blown out by the Texans' backups while wearing the Oilers unis.
Dameon Pierce breaks loose for a 92-yard TD.
Tie game in New England. Trubisky finds Ray Davis for the score.
It may be one of the best plays in football. The punt returner goes to the opposite side of the field where the ball is landing, which paves the way for a massive return from a teammate. The Bears took this punt return all the way for a 94-yard TD!
If the Patriots are trying to lose, why are they playing Joe Milton?! The rookie out of Tennessee celebrates with a backflip following a rushing TD vs. Buffalo. Titans fans rejoice.
The 34-year-old Thielen hasn't met Father Time. What an absurd catch from Bryce Young down the left sideline.
Alec Pierce has emerged into a legitimate deep threat for Indy, and he found the end zone first off this impressive Joe Flacco throw.
Donning their sweet black uniforms, the Eagles are playing plenty of backups in this regular-season finale vs. the rival New York Giants. Tanner McKee hits rookie Ainias Smith for the score.
The Texans and Oilers are playing in the "Battle of the Houstons." The Texans have already secured the AFC South and the No. 4 seed in the AFC, but DeMeco Ryans put his starters on the field to begin this game. C.J. Stroud led his unit right down the field and then found Nico Collins for the TD.
Will we see Houston's starters again? If so, how much longer?
Someone forgot to tell Micah Parsons the regular season finale doesn't mean anything for the Cowboys! He started the game on fire against the rival Commanders, with two sacks on Washington's opening possession.
Here we go.