NFL Week 18 live updates, scores, highlights, injuries: Patriots, Titans play for No. 1 pick in 2025 NFL Draft

It's Week 18 in the NFL, and it all comes down to this. Almost all of the playoff spots have already been secured, but there's still plenty to figure out. Can the Bengals, who beat the Steelers on Saturday for their fifth straight win, somehow sneak into the playoffs? Or can the Broncos beat the Chiefs backups? (Or, if the Broncos lose, can the Dolphins beat the Jets without Tua Tagovailoa to get into the postseason?)

There's also the battle for the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. The Patriots control their own destiny, meaning if they fall to the Bills, they'll be on the clock. If Drake Maye pulls out the victory, though, the Titans would be in line to secure the top spot if they lose to the Texans. On the chance both the Patriots and Titans win, the Browns would officially hold the No. 1 position due to their blowout loss Saturday against the Ravens.

And don't worry, I didn't forget: One of the biggest Week 18 matchups ever takes place on "Sunday Night Football": The 14-2 Lions against the 14-2 Vikings. Winner secures the NFC North title, the No. 1 seed in the conference and a first-round bye. Loser falls all the way down to the No. 5 seed and will play on the road during Super Wild Card Weekend. The stakes couldn't be much higher.

Below, you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happens in the NFL in Week 16. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we cover it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

All game times ET

Week 18 schedule

Saturday

Ravens 35, Browns 10 (Takeaways)

Bengals 19, Steelers 17 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Bills at Patriots, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)

Panthers at Falcons, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)

Bears at Packers, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)

Texans at Titans, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)

Jaguars at Colts, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)

Saints at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)

Giants at Eagles, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)

Commanders at Cowboys, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)

Chiefs at Broncos, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)

Chargers at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)

Dolphins at Jets, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)

Seahawks vs. Rams, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)

49ers at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)

Vikings at Lions, 8:20 p.m. (Preview)