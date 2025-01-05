Steelers vs. Bengals live updates: NFL scores, stats, highlights for AFC North game; Joe Burrow exits briefly

Pittsburgh looks to keep Cincinnati out of the playoffs while gaining some momentum

PITTSBURGH -- We've got a defensive duel in Pittsburgh, where the Bengals take a 13-7 halftime lead over the Steelers in a game that has playoff implications for both teams. 

The game started with Cincinnati's offense moving effortlessly against Pittsburgh's defense. Joe Burrow completed each of his six attempts on the drive that was punctuated by his touchdown pass to Ja'Marr Chase. The star wideout took advantage of being in single coverage against Pittsburgh cornerback Cory Trice Jr., who's making his first career start. 

Cincinnati tacked on a field goal before the Steelers got on the board with a short Najee Harris touchdown run. Harris' score was set up by Mike Williams' 26-yard grab on a third-and-11 play. Other than that drive, the Steelers offense has been held in check in the first half with just 84 total yards. 

After a slow start, Pittsburgh's offense ended the half with a turnover on downs, a forced punt and an interception deep in its own territory. But miscues by Pittsburgh's special teams and offense put its defense in two bad spots late in the half. Cincinnati took advantage by adding to its lead with Cade York's second field goal of the game just before intermission. 

The Steelers can clinch the AFC's fifth seed with a win, but they could fall to the sixth seed with a loss and a Chargers win over the Raiders on Sunday. The Bengals need to win and get outside help if they are going to make the playoffs. 

Which team will come out on top in the second half? Check out our live blog below to find out. 

Steelers vs. Bengals where to watch

Date: Saturday, Jan. 4 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Acrisure Stadium
TV: ABC, ESPN | Stream: fubo (try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Bengals -2.5, O/U 48.5 (SportsLine consensus)

Updating Live
(31)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Najee Harris possibly injured 

Harris walking off the field slowly after a 12-yard catch-and-carry. He's walking very gingerly on Pittsburgh's sideline. I'd expect his night is done. The Steelers can't win the North and they'll need him to be as fresh as possible for next week. Might be Harris' last play in Pittsburgh as a Steeler given his contract situation. 

Bryan DeArdo
January 5, 2025, 3:37 AM
Jan. 04, 2025, 10:37 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Bengals go up 12 with fourth FG of night

It's Cade York's evening, everyone. Once again, Joe Burrow leads a long drive just shredding Pittsburgh through the air, mostly with quick, snappy throws and a couple of last-second improvisations, such as a cool dump-off to Tanner Hudson that moves the sticks. The Steelers hold firm at the close, forcing a just-miss from Burrow targeting Mike Gesicki in the end zone, but a fourth York field goal gives the Bengals a 19-7 lead. Better yet: Russell Wilson and the Steelers offense haven't looked remotely explosive all night.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bengals injuries 

Tee Higgins (ankle), Cody Ford (chest) QUESTIONABLE 

Bryan DeArdo
January 5, 2025, 3:22 AM
Jan. 04, 2025, 10:22 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Joe Burrow visits medical tent after big sack

A couple of Steelers bury the Bengals quarterback on third-and-2 from the Pittsburgh 5-yard line, and the MVP candidate is very slow to get up, taking a few moments to lay upwards on the turf and collect his breath, some shards of grass stuck to his facemask. He gets up after receiving medical attention but walks off the field as Cincy goes up 16-7 on another Cade York field goal, then returns to the sidelines appearing to be OK.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Steelers punt on first drive of the half 

Harris lost four yards on first down, and that basically sunk the ship of what was Pittsburgh's first drive of the second half. Bengals have nearly 100 more yards than the Steelers at this point. 

Bryan DeArdo
January 5, 2025, 2:56 AM
Jan. 04, 2025, 9:56 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Chase just misses TD catch; Bengals go up 13-7

Joe Burrow threads a beauty to Tee Higgins along the sidelines to push Cincinnati deep into Steelers territory, and he threads another to Ja'Marr Chase on third-and-goal from the 9, but the typically unstoppable wideout can't quite get his hands around the pass as he leaps against Corey Trice Jr. So Cincy settles for a 27-yard Cade York field goal, and the visitors go up 13-7. This has been an ugly AFC North contest through nearly two quarters. Neither side has taken a definitive step forward, though the Bengals are clearly moving the ball at a better rate. They've got more than twice as many yards as the Steelers so far.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Warren stuffed on fourth down

Jaylen Warren doesn't get a yard on fourth and short, so the Bengals have the ball deep in Steelers territory with less than a minute in the half. Bengals can make up for Burrow's pick on previous possession. 

Bryan DeArdo
January 5, 2025, 2:29 AM
Jan. 04, 2025, 9:29 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Beanie Bishop picks off Joe Burrow

The Bengals simply do not want to finish drives. After successive series in which they turn it over on downs and go three-and-out, Cincy gets bonus life after a would-be T.J. Watt strip-sack is offset by defensive holding from Corey Trice Jr., who's replacing the injured Donte Jackson. But then Burrow goes right back to Ja'Marr Chase with a quick slant, only to have the ball tipped out by Patrick Queen and into the waiting arms of rookie cover man Beanie Bishop. That's Bishop's fourth pick of the year.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Steelers gift Bengals extra possession

Joe Burrow and Co. go three-and-out after the Bengals front fails to hold up against Preston Smith and the rest of Mike Tomlin's front, but then Calvin Austin can't hang onto the ensuing punt after he's contacted, and Cincy gets another chance at points before halftime. Zac Taylor's group takes over inside the 35.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Steelers punt on third drive 

A nice PBU by Bengals rookie Josh Newton on third down forced a Steelers punt. Steelers have gone oddly conservative with a heavy dose of runs. Pittsburgh needed to run more after the last three games, and the weather might be playing a factor. But it's conservative and honestly predictable. 

Bryan DeArdo
January 5, 2025, 2:01 AM
Jan. 04, 2025, 9:01 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Heyward halts Bengals on fourth down

Cincy gets into Pittsburgh territory quickly, but on fourth-and-1 from the 37, Joe Burrow's pass to Mike Gesicki gets deflected by Cameron Heyward, and the Bengals turn it over on downs. Burrow also had Khalil Herbert coming open out of the backfield, but he went with the telegraphed read. The Bengals end up holding the ball for 3:21, but they advance just 19 total yards on six plays. It's still 10-7, Cincinnati, but the Bengals' offensive hiccups to close their last few series could come back to bite them.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Harris pulls Steelers within three 

Harris scores his 6th rushing TD in his last five games vs. the Bengals. The Steelers parlay Williams' big catch into a score. Steelers leaned on their running game on that drive and also received a favorable penalty against Cam Taylor-Britt that helped set up Harris' TD. 

Bryan DeArdo
January 5, 2025, 1:49 AM
Jan. 04, 2025, 8:49 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Steelers end quarter with deep completion 

Pittsburgh's offense was stagnant before Wilson launched a 26-yard completion to Mike Williams as the first quarter ended. Play occurred on a third-and-11 play as the Steelers are in Bengals territory for the first time. 

Williams has supposedly been making plays like that in practice, so an encouraging sign for the Steelers' offense. 

Bryan DeArdo
January 5, 2025, 1:38 AM
Jan. 04, 2025, 8:38 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Steelers front halts Bengals, but Cincy goes up 10-0

Cincinnati exhibits its clear offensive edge on series No. 2, piling up 11 plays to advance into enemy territory, but some pressure off the right side leaves Joe Burrow exposed to a hit from Patrick Queen, and the ball pops free. The Bengals recover, avoiding a turnover, but have to settle for a 48-yard field goal by Cade York. Burrow is otherwise a perfect 12 for 12 through the air, just carving up the Steelers secondary.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Steelers go nowhere on first drive 

Wilson sacked by Trey Hendrickson and friends on third down, as Steelers lose six yards and punt on their first drive. Bengals D set the tone on that drive when rookie CB Josh Newton stopped George Pickens in his tracks on a quick pass on second down. Newton's emergence has been one of the keys to Cincinnati's four-game winning streak. 

Bryan DeArdo
January 5, 2025, 1:21 AM
Jan. 04, 2025, 8:21 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Bengals make it look easy on opening series

Needing a win to stay alive in the playoff picture, Cincinnati cruises down the field on the opening possession. Joe Burrow looks cool as ever, feeding both Ja'Marr Chase and Mike Gesicki to make it 7-0 Bengals. He goes 6 for 6 on the first drive, moving 73 yards in just over 5 minutes. And already it's apparent the Steelers will be sorely missing starting cornerback Donte Jackson, who's out with a back injury. Chase seals the deal with his 17th (!) touchdown catch of the year.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Steelers early advantage 

By deferring kickoff, Steelers make the Bengals start facing the open-ended side of the stadium, which could impact throwing and kicking. 

Bryan DeArdo
January 5, 2025, 1:08 AM
Jan. 04, 2025, 8:08 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

It's cold 

Kickoff temp is 19 degrees. With a slight wind. 

Bryan DeArdo
January 5, 2025, 1:06 AM
Jan. 04, 2025, 8:06 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Burrow, Higgins, Chase once again captains for Bengals 

The trio has been the team's captains during the winning streak and are again tonight. Bengals lose toss, Steelers defer to second half. Cincy will start with the ball. 

Bryan DeArdo
January 5, 2025, 1:06 AM
Jan. 04, 2025, 8:06 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Harris vs. the Bengals 

player headshot
Najee Harris
PIT • RB • #22
Att251
Yds1007
TD5
FL0
View Profile

Last 4 games: 

70 carries, 342 yards, 5 touchdowns, 4.89 YPC average 

Bryan DeArdo
January 5, 2025, 12:58 AM
Jan. 04, 2025, 7:58 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Ravens clinch the North

Baltimore has won the No. 3 seed, so the best the Steelers can do is the 5th seed. Here's a quick look at Pittsburgh's playoff scenarios. 

  • Beat Bengals: 5th seed, vs. No. 4 Texans in Houston
  • Lose vs. Bengals and Chargers win: No. 6 seed, vs. Ravens in Baltimore 
Bryan DeArdo
January 5, 2025, 12:47 AM
Jan. 04, 2025, 7:47 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Goodbye game for Najee? 

Najee Harris isn't signed next year, and the thought is that he may get the chance to test the open market. So, this could be Harris' final home game as a Steeler. He's had a lot of success against the Bengals and in late games in his career. So this could be another big one for him. 

Bryan DeArdo
January 5, 2025, 12:29 AM
Jan. 04, 2025, 7:29 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Ravens-Browns on Jumbotron 

Steelers warming up with Browns-Ravens game on in the background. So Steelers will know whether or not they can win the North before kickoff. 

Bryan DeArdo
January 5, 2025, 12:21 AM
Jan. 04, 2025, 7:21 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

MVP sighting? 

Joe Burrow can strengthen his MVP case with a win tonight. He can actually become only the 5th player ever with at least 5,000 yards and 45 TD's in a season. Only two players, though, have won MVP without making the playoffs (Johnny Unitas in 1967, O.J. Simpson in 1973). 

Bryan DeArdo
January 5, 2025, 12:19 AM
Jan. 04, 2025, 7:19 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

It would appear that the Steelers have an advantage 

Bryan DeArdo
January 5, 2025, 12:11 AM
Jan. 04, 2025, 7:11 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Looking like 5th seed or bust for Steelers

Baltimore is less than a quarter away from winning the AFC North (they're ahead 21-3 over CLE), which means that the best Pittsburgh can do is the fifth seed. The Steelers can clinch the fifth seed with a win today, but will fall to the 6th seed with a loss and a Chargers win Sunday over the Raiders. 

If the Steelers are the sixth seed, they will travel to Baltimore for the wild-card round. 

Bryan DeArdo
January 5, 2025, 12:06 AM
Jan. 04, 2025, 7:06 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
Bryan DeArdo
January 4, 2025, 11:57 PM
Jan. 04, 2025, 6:57 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Donte Jackson out for Pittsburgh 

Jackson's back injury will keep him out of this game. Fortunately for the Steelers, they are getting Joey Porter Jr. back after he missed Pitt's Christmas Day loss to KC. But still a bad loss given the Bengals employ the league's top WR duo in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Cory Trice Jr. will replace Jackson in the starting lineup. 

Bryan DeArdo
January 4, 2025, 11:41 PM
Jan. 04, 2025, 6:41 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Chase Brown out for Bengals 

Chase Brown is out for tonight after getting hurt late in last week's win over Denver. Starting in place will be Khalil Herbert, who has had just 8 carries since being acquired by Cincinnati just before the trade deadline. He did have 23 yards on 4 carries against Denver. He's not much of a receiver, though, so look for Joe Burrow to look more to TE Mike Gesicki on intermediate routes. 

Bryan DeArdo
January 4, 2025, 11:34 PM
Jan. 04, 2025, 6:34 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
Bryan DeArdo
January 4, 2025, 11:10 PM
Jan. 04, 2025, 6:10 pm EST
See More