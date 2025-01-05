Steelers vs. Bengals live updates: NFL scores, stats, highlights for AFC North game; Joe Burrow exits briefly

PITTSBURGH -- We've got a defensive duel in Pittsburgh, where the Bengals take a 13-7 halftime lead over the Steelers in a game that has playoff implications for both teams.

The game started with Cincinnati's offense moving effortlessly against Pittsburgh's defense. Joe Burrow completed each of his six attempts on the drive that was punctuated by his touchdown pass to Ja'Marr Chase. The star wideout took advantage of being in single coverage against Pittsburgh cornerback Cory Trice Jr., who's making his first career start.

Cincinnati tacked on a field goal before the Steelers got on the board with a short Najee Harris touchdown run. Harris' score was set up by Mike Williams' 26-yard grab on a third-and-11 play. Other than that drive, the Steelers offense has been held in check in the first half with just 84 total yards.

After a slow start, Pittsburgh's offense ended the half with a turnover on downs, a forced punt and an interception deep in its own territory. But miscues by Pittsburgh's special teams and offense put its defense in two bad spots late in the half. Cincinnati took advantage by adding to its lead with Cade York's second field goal of the game just before intermission.

The Steelers can clinch the AFC's fifth seed with a win, but they could fall to the sixth seed with a loss and a Chargers win over the Raiders on Sunday. The Bengals need to win and get outside help if they are going to make the playoffs.

Which team will come out on top in the second half? Check out our live blog below to find out.

Date: Saturday, Jan. 4 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

