NFL Week 4 injuries, inactives, live updates: Chargers without Joey Bosa, Derwin James, Austin Ekeler
All the latest injury news and inactives for Week 4 of the NFL season
We're now onto Week 4 of the NFL season and injuries continue to take a toll on players and teams. As the injury list grows, so does the prominent names on the inactive list, particularly at the quarterback position. A number of traditional starters have been ruled out, which means a few rookies as now being thrust into action and asked to keep their teams afloat.
That includes both the Raiders and Browns, who'll be without Jimmy Garoppolo and Deshaun Watson for their matchups on Sunday against division rivals. Sticking with the quarterback position, the Saints were on the positive side of this news as Derek Carr (AC joint) is active and will start for them as they take on the Buccaneers.
The Chargers were hit hardest by injuries in Week 4 as they will be without Austin Ekeler, Joey Bosa and Derwin James.
Below are the inactives for Week 4 as you can find for your team in the live blog below!
Patriots
Cardinals
49ers
Raiders
Chargers
Los Angeles is dealing with a number of injuries to key players.
Texans
The offensive line issues remain for the Texans. With both Tunsil and Jones out, Houston signed Austin Deculus to the active roster from the practice squad. The club also elevated T Geron Christian and C Jimmy Morrissey to the active roster.
- CB Tavrierre Thomas
- LB Denzel Perryman
- QB Case Keenum (3rd QB)
- RB Dare Ogunbowale
- C/G Michael Deiter
- T Josh Jones
- LT Laremy Tunsil
Rams
Alaric Jackson will not play after testing his injured hamstring out on the field this morning. Joe Noteboom will likely replace Jackson against the Colts.
Here's the rest of the Rams' inactives.
- RB Zach Evans
- OL Zach Thomas
- OL Alaric Jackson
- DL Earnest Brown IV
Steelers
No massive surprises here with Pittsburgh as both punter Pressley Harvin and guard James Daniels were ruled out on Friday due to injuries. With Harvin sidelined, the Steelers elevated punter Brad Wing from the practice squad.
- P Pressley Harvin
- RB Godwin Igwebuike
- OL James Daniels
- WR Gunner Olszewski
- NT Breiden Fehoko
- QB Mason Rudolph (3rd QB)
Colts
The big news with Indy is that Anthony Richardson had previously cleared concussion protocol and will start for the Colts after missing last week's action. Meanwhile, Sam Ehlinger will serve as the emergency third quarterback.
- CB Darrell Baker Jr.
- QB Sam Ehlinger
- C Ryan Kelly
- DE Isaiah Land
- TE Will Mallory
- LB Cameron McGrone
- OT Bernhard Raimann
Titans
Tennessee ruled out most of these players on Friday, including Burks. With the wideout sidelined, that should mean even more targets for DeAndre Hopkins.
- LB Luke Gifford
- DB Elijah Molden
- OL Peter Skoronski
- QB Will Levis
- WR Treylon Burks
- OL Jaelyn Duncan
Buccaneers
As you can see below, the Buccaneers are dealing with some injuries on defense. They continue to play without first-round pick Calijah Kancey, who suffered a calf injury back in Week 1.
- LB SirVocea Dennis
- TE Payne Durman
- DL Calijah Kancey
- CB Derrek Pitts
- T Brandon Walton
- LB Markees Watts
Bengals
Smith and Jones (placed on IR) were ruled out on Friday and Davis Gaither (questionable) was the only other player listed on the final injury report.
- CB DJ Ivey
- LB Devin Harper
- LB Akeem Davis-Gaither
- C Trey Hill
- OT Jackson Carman
- TE Irv Smith Jr.
The Saints will have QB Derek Carr and RB Alvin Kamara in uniform today. Kamara missed the season's first three games while serving a suspension. Carr will play despite being hospitalized after last week's loss in Green Bay.
Saints inactives
- CB Paulson Adebo
- S Jordan Howden
- QB Jake Luton
- TE Foster Moreau
- WR A.T. Perry
- DE Kyle Phillips
- G Cesar Ruiz
Ravens
Baltimore's receiver room will be stretched thin on Sunday as both Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman are officially inactive. That could mean plenty of targets for rookie Zay Flowers and tight end Mark Andrews. Quarterback Josh Johnson is the emergency third quarterback.
- WR Odell Beckham Jr.
- WR Rashod Bateman
- FS Marcus Williams
- CB Marlon Humphrey
- OT Ronnie Staley
- OLB Odafe Oweh
- QB Josh Johnson
For the Panthers, Sam Franklin Jr. will start in place of Woods at safety today. Carolina received good news with Miles Sanders back active today as after he was listed as questionable.
Panthers inactives
- RB Raheem Blackshear
- WR Jonathan Mingo
- S Xavier Woods
- CB Sam Webb
- LB Deion Jones
- OT David Sharpe
Broncos
Denver will be without starting safety Justin Simmons for the second game in a row. Simmons was listed as questionable but did not practice on Friday due to a hip injury. Center Lloyd Cushenberry III is active after being added to the injury report on Friday with an illness.
- S Justin Simmons
- S JL Skinner
- ILB Josey Jewell
- DE Ronnie Perkins
- OLB Frank Clark
- C Alex Forsyth
- DT Mike Purcell
Austin Schlottmann slated to again start in place of Bradburry today. The 28-year-old has 13 career starts including two this season.
Bills
With Jordan Poyer and Kaiir Elam both inactive, Bills safety Damar Hamlin is active and set to play in his first regular season game since his cardiac arrest incident late last year. An amazing development.
- S Jordan Poyer
- CB Kaiir Elman
- G Germain Ifedi
- OT Alec Anderson
- DT Poona Ford
Philadelphia won't have running back Rashaad Penny for this game. So the onus of the Eagles' running game will be more on D'Andre Swift, Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott. Swift has had a big start with his hometown team with 308 yards through three games.
Dolphins
The Dolphins will have wideout Jaylen Waddle back after the former first-round pick missed last week's game due to a concussion. While Skylar Thompson is inactive, he is the emergency third quarterback for Miami
- QB Skylar Thompson
- LB Jaelan Phillips
- S Deshon Elliott
- CB Eli Apple
- OL Connor Williams
- TE Tyler Kroft
The Commanders will have Logan Thomas back after the tight end missed last week's game with a concussion.
Browns
The Browns will be without starter Deshaun Watson due to a shoulder injury, which means rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson will get the starting nod. Tight end David Njoku -- who suffered burns to his face and arms after an at-home incident -- is active.
- QB Deshaun Watson
- CB Kahlef Hailassie
- S Ronnie Hickman
- C Luke Wypler
- DE Isaiah McGuire
- DT Siaki Ika
- TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden
Chase Claypool is indeed inactive for the Bears after making some critical comments regarding the team's use of him after being traded last season. Claypool with just 18 catches in 14 games in Chicago.
Jaguars
Zay Jones is out so that could mean more targets for Calvin Ridley as he faces his former team.
Falcons
It looks like Cordarrelle Patterson will make his 2023 debut at Wembley Stadium. Patterson was not listed among the Falcons inactives ahead of the Falcons international matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.
QB Logan Woodside (emergency third quarterback)
CB Clark Phillips III
OL Jovaughn Gwyn
WR Josh Ali
DL Albert Huggins
DL Joe Gaziano
There is a chance Derek Carr plays today:
Good morning and welcome to Week 4 of the NFL season.
