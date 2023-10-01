NFL Week 4 injuries, inactives, live updates: Chargers without Joey Bosa, Derwin James, Austin Ekeler

We're now onto Week 4 of the NFL season and injuries continue to take a toll on players and teams. As the injury list grows, so does the prominent names on the inactive list, particularly at the quarterback position. A number of traditional starters have been ruled out, which means a few rookies as now being thrust into action and asked to keep their teams afloat.

That includes both the Raiders and Browns, who'll be without Jimmy Garoppolo and Deshaun Watson for their matchups on Sunday against division rivals. Sticking with the quarterback position, the Saints were on the positive side of this news as Derek Carr (AC joint) is active and will start for them as they take on the Buccaneers.

The Chargers were hit hardest by injuries in Week 4 as they will be without Austin Ekeler, Joey Bosa and Derwin James.

Below are the inactives for Week 4 as you can find for your team in the live blog below!



