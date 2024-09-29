Packers vs. Vikings score: Minnesota holds off Green Bay rally in Jordan Love's return, remains perfect

The Green Bay Packers (2-2) couldn't get out of their own way in quarterback Jordan Love's return to action following his Week 1 MCL sprain, losing his return in Week 4 at Lambeau Field to the Minnesota Vikings (4-0) 31-29.

Two missed field goals by kicker Brayden Narveson from under 50 yards, plus Love producing a rollercoaster performance reminiscent of the highs and lows of Packers Hall of Famer Brett Favre, whose jersey he wore walking into the stadium on Sunday, contributed to the narrow defeat. Love threw for four touchdowns and three interceptions in addition to 389 yards on 32 of 54 passing. He opted to throw deep whenever the opportunity presented, which resulted in both big plays and turnovers in classic Favreian fashion.

Minnesota came away with the win on Sunday because Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold and his defense played a much cleaner game. Darnold got away with an early throw into coverage that hit Packers linebacker Isaiah McDuffie in the hands that should have been intercepted. Two plays later, Darnold dropped a dime to Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison for a 29-yard touchdown. Darnold tossed his second on a 2-yard play-action pass to tight Josh Oliver to put the Vikings up 14-0, and then Addison found the end zone a second time on a 7-yard end-around touchdown to give Minnesota an early 21-0 lead.

The ripple effect of Packers Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander (quadricep/groin) and backup corner Carrington Valentine (ankle) being out was felt early for Green Bay. Darnold racked up 275 yards and three touchdowns with one interception and a lost fumble via strip sack on 20 of 28 passing. Minnesota's 2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year wide receiver Justin Jefferson caught a team-high six passes for 85 yards and a touchdown, a 14-yarder, despite being double-teamed most of the game.

Love looked rusty and walked with a limp at times in his first half back after missing the last two weeks. His first interception was a double whammy on the second drive of the game: Love attempted to squeeze a throw into double coverage to wide receiver Christian Watson on a third down, and linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill picked off the pass. He also bent Watson's leg awkwardly as both hit the grass at Lambeau Field. Watson went down on the field, and he was later carted to the locker room on the sideline after walking off the field. He did not return with the ankle injury.

Love's second interception hit wide receiver Romeo Doubs in the hands, and popped in the air, which led to veteran corner Shaq Griffin intercepting the pass and running it down Packers' 4-yard line. Addison then ran in his 4-yard rushing score to go up 28-0. Love bounced back with a 15-yard touchdown pass on a wheel route to receiver Jayden Reed after a Minnesota muffed punt to trim the Vikings' lead to. Love's interception evoked memories of Favre: he faced a blitz on first down and 10 from the Vikings' 34 and opted to just chuck the football to the end zone. Packers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks was down there, but he appeared to be caught off guard by the pass. Love overthrew Wicks, and Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy hauled in the errant throw for the interception.

Murphy also forced Green Bay's fourth and final turnover by punching the football loose from tight end Tucker Kraft's arms on a catch-and-run. The Packers will look back on Sunday's game and wonder what might have been. The rematch between the two NFC North playoff hopefuls will go down in Minnesota in Week 17.