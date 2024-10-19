The New England Patriots (1-5) and Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) will meet on Sunday in the final 2024 NFL London Game. The Patriots are on a five-game losing streak. Last week, the Houston Texans defeated the Patriots, 41-21. Meanwhile, the Jaguars were in London last week, but lost to the Chicago Bears, 35-16. New England is 1-4-1 against the spread this season, while Jacksonville is 2-4.

Kickoff from Wembley Stadium in London is set for 9:30 a.m. ET. Jacksonville is a 6-point favorite in the latest Patriots vs. Jaguars odds from SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 42. Before locking in any Jaguars vs. Patriots picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has simulated Patriots vs. Jaguars 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NFL betting picks and Jaguars vs. Patriots betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Jaguars vs. Patriots:

Patriots vs. Jaguars spread: Jacksonville -6

Patriots vs. Jaguars over/under: 42 points

Patriots vs. Jaguars money line: Jacksonville -257, New England +209

JAX: Jaguars are 0-3 ATS as favorites this season

NE: Patriots are 6-15-2 ATS since Bill Belichick's departure, the second-worst in the league in that span

Why the Jaguars can cover

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has picked up his play in the last two games. Lawrence is athletic enough to gain yards with his legs and owns the arm talent to push the ball downfield. The Clemson product is 12th in the league in passing yards (1,334) and tied for 12th in passing touchdowns (12). Last week, he went 23-of-35 for 234 yards and two passing scores.

Receiver Brian Thomas Jr. is an explosive weapon in the passing game. Thomas Jr. uses his deep speed to stretch the field vertically. The LSU product is currently ninth in the NFL in receiving yards (424) with 25 catches and three touchdowns. He has gone over 90 receiving yards three times in 2024.

Why the Patriots can cover

Rookie quarterback Drake Maye got the starting nod last week and showed promise despite getting picked off twice. Maye is able to throw the ball to all three levels on the field. The North Carolina product can also extend plays with his feet. Last week, he went 20-of-33 for 243 yards and three passing touchdowns. He also led the team in rushing yards (38).

Receiver DeMario Douglas is a shifty and agile weapon who has clear chemistry with Maye. The Liberty product leads the team in receptions (24) and receiving yards (245) with one score on the year. In his last outing, Douglas grabbed six passes for a career-high 92 yards and one touchdown.

How to make Patriots vs. Jaguars picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 41 points.

So who wins Patriots vs. Jaguars in the third 2024 NFL London Game, and which side of the spread has all the value?