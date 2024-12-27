The Los Angeles Rams (9-6) will try to extend their four-game winning streak when they host the Arizona Cardinals (7-8) in an NFC West battle on Saturday. Los Angeles has won eight of its last 10 games to take a half-game lead over Seattle atop the division standings. Arizona has dropped four of its last five games, including a 36-30 loss the Panthers in overtime last week that eliminated the Cardinals from the playoffs. They still have a chance to sweep this season series, though, as they cruised to a 41-10 win over the Rams in Week 2.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at SoFi Stadium. The Rams are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Rams vs. Cardinals odds, while the over/under is 47.5. Before entering any Cardinals vs. Rams picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 17 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 28-12 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year -- a stunning 70% success rate. Longer term, it is on a 208-140 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 62-33 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span.

The model has set its sights on Arizona-Los Angeles. Here are several NFL betting lines for the game:

Rams vs. Cardinals spread: Rams -6.5

Rams vs. Cardinals over/under: 47.5 points

Rams vs. Cardinals money line: Rams: -312, Cardinals: +249

Why the Rams can cover

Los Angeles got off to a slow start this season, but has won eight of its last 10 games to take control of the NFC West. The Rams have won four straight games since losing to Philadelphia last month, including a win over the Bills along with three road wins. Their latest victory was a 19-9 decision against the Jets, as running back Kyren Williams had 122 rushing yards and a touchdown.

The Rams struggled with injuries early in the season, but they have been able to get healthy at the right time. Wide receiver Puka Nacua missed the first meeting between these teams and has notched at least 97 receiving yards in five of his last seven games. He has scored five touchdowns and is closing in on another 1,000-yard campaign despite missing five contests.

Why the Cardinals can cover

While Arizona has officially been eliminated from the postseason, it handed the Rams their worst loss of the season in Week 2. The Cardinals cruised to a 41-10 victory, marking the second-worst loss for Rams head coach Sean McVay in his eight years at the helm. They racked up 489 yards in that game, as quarterback Kyler Murray moved the ball at will.

Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. caught his first two NFL touchdown passes against the Rams in that game, finishing with 130 yards. It remains the most productive outing thus far for the No. 4 overall pick from last year's draft. The Cardinals have covered the spread in six of their last nine games.

How to make Rams vs. Cardinals picks

The model has simulated Cardinals vs. Rams 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations.

So who wins Rams vs. Cardinals on Saturday, and which side of the spread cashes almost 60% of the time?