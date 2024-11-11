Rams vs. Dolphins live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, injuries where to watch 'MNF' showdown

Los Angeles and Miami are trying to stay in the playoff hunt

As we wrap up Week 10 of the NFL season, the Los Angeles Rams host the Miami Dolphins on "Monday Night Football."

The Rams have won three straight games as they have gotten closer to full health following their bye week, and they should be even closer to full strength for this one with the return of two starters along the offensive line. They have a chance to move above .500 for the first time this season with a win in this game, which would allow them to keep pace in the NFC wild card hunt.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, have lost three in a row and are trying to keep their season from slipping away. They'll have to do so with Tyreek Hill playing at less than full strength, which could significantly hamper an offense that hasn't been as explosive this year as in years past, even with Tua Tagovailoa on the field. Miami needs to stack wins beginning tonight, or it will be in danger of falling too far behind to make a serious run at the postseason.

Which of these two teams will secure the much-needed victory? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the evening as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

Where to watch Rams vs. Dolphins

Date: Monday, Nov. 11 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
Channel: ESPN | Stream: fubo (try for free)
Odds: Rams -1.5; O/U 48.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)
Pinned
Halftime: MIA 10 LAR 6

Total yards: MIA 111 LAR 106
First downs: MIA 7 LAR 7
Third downs: MIA 2-7 LAR 0-6
Turnovers: MIA 2 LAR 2
Red zone: MIA 1-1 LAR 0-1

Tua Tagovailoa 9/15 87 yards 1 INT
Matthew Stafford 15/21 97 yards 1 INT

De'Von Achane 6 carries 23 yards
Kyren Williams 6 carries 25 yards

Jaylen Waddle 2 catches 55 yards
Tyreek Hill 1 catch 12 yards
Puka Nacua 4 catches 33 yards
Cooper Kupp 3 catches 24 yards
Kyren Williams 4 catches 13 yards

 
Pinned
Rams tack on a field goal

Nice end-of-half drive by L.A. to put some points on the board. They had a chance for more but for yet another sack of Matthew Stafford. Alas, it ends with another Karty kick and it's 10-6 at the break.

Jared Dubin
November 12, 2024, 2:35 AM
Nov. 11, 2024, 9:35 pm EST
 
Pinned
Tua short-circuiting in the pocket

Tua has taken a couple of really horrendous sacks here. The strip-sack by Verse and this latest sack by Kobie Turner were both the result of his holding the ball for way too long and drifting  backward, then just accepting a sack instead of trying to throw it away. Puzzling decision-making back there.

Jared Dubin
November 12, 2024, 2:26 AM
Nov. 11, 2024, 9:26 pm EST
 
Pinned
Rams stall in the red zone

After picking up a first down on a really nicely-designed play to Cooper Kupp on a fake-screen wheel route, the Rams couldn't get any further into Dolphins territory. They finally got points on the board, though, with a 34-yard Joshua Karty field goal. That cuts Miami's lead down to 10-3.

Jared Dubin
November 12, 2024, 2:19 AM
Nov. 11, 2024, 9:19 pm EST
 
Pinned
Jared Verse continues his strong season

Verse is the runaway favorite for Defensive Rookie of the Year, and he strengthened his case with this strip-sack of Tua (and the recovery) to get the ball back for the Rams. In case you're counting, that's three consecutive possessions resulting in a turnover. It's looking a lot like Sunday Night Football out there.

Jared Dubin
November 12, 2024, 2:15 AM
Nov. 11, 2024, 9:15 pm EST
 
Pinned
You get a turnover and you get a turnover and you get a turnover

Immediately after the Rozeboom interception (i.e. the very next play), De'Shawn Hand stripped Kyren Williams and forced yet another turnover. (Stay tuned, there was another one right after this.)

Jared Dubin
November 12, 2024, 2:12 AM
Nov. 11, 2024, 9:12 pm EST
 
Pinned
Rozeboom picks off Tua

The Rams created some positive momentum for themselves, when Rozeboom stepped in the way of a Tua pass on second-and-14. 

Look who made the tackle on the play, Tua Tagovailoa, using his head. 

 
Pinned
Dolphins defense forces another punt

The Rams offense has picked up just 29 yards on 16 plays, while Matthew Stafford's unit has gone 0-4 on third downs. This Dolphins defense hit the field ready to play, and has now forced three punts and one INT. 

MIA 10 LAR 0
10:59 remaining in the second quarter

 
Pinned
Dolphins extend their lead

Miami made a curious decision to kick a field goal on fourth-and-2 from the 32-yard line, but Jason Sanders drilled the kick to make it 10-0 early in the second quarter. The Rams really need to get something going offensively on this next drive.

Jared Dubin
November 12, 2024, 1:57 AM
Nov. 11, 2024, 8:57 pm EST
 
Pinned
Anthony Walker Jr. with the pick

Matthew Stafford had a pass tipped at the line of scrimmage for the second time in the first quarter, and this time, the Dolphins took advantage with an interception by LB Anthony Walker Jr. Walker then channeled Miami Hurricanes QB Cam Ward with the Zombieland celebration.

Jared Dubin
November 12, 2024, 1:51 AM
Nov. 11, 2024, 8:51 pm EST
 
Pinned
More Corum? 

Sean McVay always talks about how he wants to decrease Kyren Williams' snap load, only to then play Williams almost every snap. We're seeing a decent bit of Blake Corum in this first quarter, though, with the rookie handling the third drive of the game in the backfield. We'll see if that playing time holds up the rest of the way.

Jared Dubin
November 12, 2024, 1:49 AM
Nov. 11, 2024, 8:49 pm EST
 
Pinned
This game might take a while, folks

We are now four possessions in and fewer than 7 minutes have come off the clock. Lots of passing, lots of incompletions. Since that first Dolphins drive, we've seen three consecutive three-and-outs.

Jared Dubin
November 12, 2024, 1:38 AM
Nov. 11, 2024, 8:38 pm EST
 
Pinned
Rams start with a three-and-out

A throw-back screen play to Kyren Williams on the first snap of the game set the Rams' opening drive back. Even with a nice run by Williams and a completion to Davis Allen, they couldn't gain enough yards for a new set of downs and quickly had to punt.

Jared Dubin
November 12, 2024, 1:27 AM
Nov. 11, 2024, 8:27 pm EST
 
Pinned
Rookie opens the scoring

After four straight passes to open the game (all completed, two to Jaylen Waddle and two to De'Von Achane), the Dolphins got the ball to rookie Malik Washington on an end-around and Washington out-ran everybody to the corner of the end zone. Took Miami just 2:59 to march all the way downfield to take the lead.

Jared Dubin
November 12, 2024, 1:21 AM
Nov. 11, 2024, 8:21 pm EST
 
Pinned
Pre-game reading

Check out our in-depth preview of tonight's game right here. A couple of excerpts:

The Rams, however, have been the worst defense in the NFL against passes to running backs, allowing 0.41 EPA per play, according to Tru Media. Opponents have completed 30 of 33 passes for 276 yards when throwing to their backs, and we know Achane can turn any short pass into a long touchdown if you don't get him on the ground right away. There will be a lot of pressure on L.A.'s linebackers and safeties to make the first tackle in space and not let Achane gear up to a full head of steam.


Miami's defense has played well this season, checking in 10th in EPA per play against the pass and 15th against the run, via Tru Media. The coverage on the back end has been sticky, with opponents completing only 62.3% of their passes at an average of just 6.7 yards per attempt. It will be interesting to see how the Dolphins choose to deploy Jalen Ramsey against this Rams offense, and whether he spends more time on Kupp or Nacua. 

Jared Dubin
November 12, 2024, 12:58 AM
Nov. 11, 2024, 7:58 pm EST
 
Pinned
Rams inactives

L.A. getting healthier but still without RT Rob Havenstein.

Jared Dubin
November 11, 2024, 11:50 PM
Nov. 11, 2024, 6:50 pm EST
 
Pinned
Dolphins inactives

Nothing too surprising here, though it's notable that FB Alex Ingold is out.

Jared Dubin
November 11, 2024, 11:47 PM
Nov. 11, 2024, 6:47 pm EST

