Pro football makes its long-awaited return with the Week 1 NFL schedule, which features a plethora of mouthwatering matchups from Thursday to Monday. Green Bay and Philadelphia will meet in Brazil on Friday, marking the league's first game in South America. The Eagles are 2.5-point favorites in the Week 1 NFL odds, even though they failed to cover the spread in seven consecutive games to finish last season. Green Bay covered in four of its final five games last season, so should you back the Packers with your Week 1 NFL betting strategy?

NFL betting trends can be a useful way to attack the NFL spreads, but the Week 1 schedule can be difficult to assess due to offseason roster moves. There were plenty of moves made this offseason that have influenced the Week 1 NFL Vegas odds. Before you make any Week 1 NFL picks, you need to see the NFL against the spread, over-under, and money line predictions powered by SportsLine AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each game. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each team's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. For example, you could see an A-rating on an over bet if a team is facing a poor defense, their prediction differs from the line and there are favorable odds.

In addition, SportsLine AI is the first fully automated predictive model at SportsLine. It continuously refreshes on the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. Last season, SportsLine's AI PickBot hit a whopping 1,674 4.5- and 5-star prop picks. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Week 1, the AI PickBot has evaluated the NFL odds and provided NFL predictions for all 16 games.

Top Week 1 NFL AI picks

After analyzing every game in Week 1, the AI PickBot says the Broncos cover as six-point underdogs against the Seahawks in a game that has earned an A-rated pick. Denver rookie quarterback Bo Nix is not a typical rookie, as he made 61 starts during his five-year college career at Auburn and Oregon. Nix is playing under an elite offensive coach in Sean Payton, and his weapons include Courtland Sutton, Josh Reynolds and Marvin Mims.

The Broncos also return running back Javonte Williams, who will help take the pressure off Nix in the early stages of this game. Seattle finished 27th in rushing yards per game (92.9) last season, and its defense allowed the ninth-most points per game (23.6). Denver is 13-6 in its last 19 games against Seattle, and the AI PickBot expects the Broncos to be close enough to potentially win this game outright.

How to make Week 1 NFL picks

