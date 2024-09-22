Steelers vs. Chargers live updates: Inactives, prediction, picks, spread, odds, where to watch Week 3 game

We've got a battle of unbeaten teams on tap as the Chargers travel to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers. Justin Fields will make his home debut for the Steelers, while the Chargers' quarterback situation for Sunday is very much in the air.

Justin Herbert is questionable for the game as he is dealing with an ankle injury. Herbert is pushing to play, and if he does, rest assured that he will be pretty stationary. The Steelers will surely look to take advantage of this by applying pressure, led by former Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt. Look for the Chargers to offset the Steelers' pressure with trick plays, screens, misdirections, and a heavy dose of running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards.

The Steelers are hoping that Fields can lead them to more points on Sunday as Pittsburgh's offense has scored just one touchdown so far. Look for the Chargers to employ a one-high safety look while crowding the line of scrimmage in an attempt to contain the Steelers' running game while forcing Fields to beat them with his arm. Expect Fields to look early and often to George Pickens, who had a touchdown and a 51-yard catch called back last week due to penalties.

Which team will get to 3-0? To find out, check out our live blog below for updates, highlights and analysis throughout Sunday's game.

Where to watch Chargers vs. Steelers

Date: Sunday, Sept. 22 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh)

Odds: Steelers -1.5, O/U 35.5