Steelers vs. Chargers live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch AFC showdown

A battle between unbeaten teams is underway in Pittsburgh between the Steelers and Chargers.

The Steelers' 2-0 start was the byproduct of Justin Fields' steady play and a defense that allowed just 16 points in road wins over Atlanta and Denver. The Chargers also leaned on a dominant defense and superb quarterback play from Justin Herbert to win their first two games of the 2024 campaign.

Herbert is dealing with a high ankle sprain, but fortunately for the Chargers he is active and they have a formidable duo of running backs to lean on in J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, two former Ravens who know what it takes to win in Pittsburgh. The Steelers are hoping that T.J. Watt can take advantage of his matchup against Chargers rookie tackle Joe Alt.

Pittsburgh's offense is hoping to get in the end zone more after doing so just once in its first two games. In order to do that on Sunday, the Steelers will have to contain the Chargers' formidable pass rushing duo of Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack. The Steelers also need to contend with a Los Angeles secondary that has allowed just one touchdown pass through two games.

Which team will get to 3-0? To find out, check out our live blog below for updates, highlights and analysis throughout the game.

Where to watch Chargers vs. Steelers

Date: Sunday, Sept. 22 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh)

Odds: Steelers -1.5, O/U 35.5