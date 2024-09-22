Steelers vs. Chargers live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch AFC showdown

Somebody's 0 has got to go

A battle between unbeaten teams is underway in Pittsburgh between the Steelers and Chargers. 

The Steelers' 2-0 start was the byproduct of Justin Fields' steady play and a defense that allowed just 16 points in road wins over Atlanta and Denver. The Chargers also leaned on a dominant defense and superb quarterback play from Justin Herbert to win their first two games of the 2024 campaign. 

Herbert is dealing with a high ankle sprain, but fortunately for the Chargers he is active and they have a formidable duo of running backs to lean on in J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, two former Ravens who know what it takes to win in Pittsburgh. The Steelers are hoping that T.J. Watt can take advantage of his matchup against Chargers rookie tackle Joe Alt. 

Pittsburgh's offense is hoping to get in the end zone more after doing so just once in its first two games. In order to do that on Sunday, the Steelers will have to contain the Chargers' formidable pass rushing duo of Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack. The Steelers also need to contend with a Los Angeles secondary that has allowed just one touchdown pass through two games. 

Which team will get to 3-0? To find out, check out our live blog below for updates, highlights and analysis throughout the game. 

Where to watch Chargers vs. Steelers

Date: Sunday, Sept. 22 | Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh)
TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Steelers -1.5, O/U 35.5 

Chargers settle for 3

L.A. responded to Pittsburgh's first score with its second scoring drive that ended with a short Cameron Dicker FG, as the Chargers have a 10-7 lead with 3:13 left until halftime. 

Herbert and Fields started a combined 19 of 19 before Herbert's incompletion with 3:16 left in the first half. His consecutive completions of 17 yards to Johnston and 13 to Ladd McConkey set up the FG. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 22, 2024, 5:55 PM
Sep. 22, 2024, 1:55 pm EDT
 
Fields, Steelers tie up the score

Fields' perfectly-executed RPO tied the score early in the second quarter. Fields was 8 of 8 passing on the drive despite Van Jefferson leaving early with an apparent injury. The drive's big play was Scotty Miller's 20-yard catch-and-run that saw him break a tackle in the backfield. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 22, 2024, 5:44 PM
Sep. 22, 2024, 1:44 pm EDT
 
L.A. leads 7-0 after 1 QTR

The Steelers, though, appear to be picking up momentum. They finally picked up their first two first downs of the game and were able to cross midfield for the first time as the first quarter drew to a close. Fields has looked overmatched at times, but he's nonetheless 6 of 6 passing but for just 17 yards. 

Chargers defense has not given up a TD in 8 quarters. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 22, 2024, 5:36 PM
Sep. 22, 2024, 1:36 pm EDT
 
Chargers strike first

Herbert hit Quentin Johnston on a beautiful TD pass as the Chargers have taken a 7-0 lead with 2:46 left in the first. Herbert froze Joey Porter Jr. which allowed Johnston to get open for the score. Johnston already has three TD's this year after having just two his entire rookie season. 

The score was also set up by Dobbins' tough running. Dobbins had a run of 13 yards two plays prior to Herbert's TD. The Chargers are also doing a great job protecting their QB. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 22, 2024, 5:29 PM
Sep. 22, 2024, 1:29 pm EDT
 
Steelers offense struggling early 

Pittsburgh had -5 yards on its first six plays. Speed was the biggest thing that stood out on first two drives. The Chargers' defense played must faster than the Steelers' offense. They're snuffing out Pittsburgh's plays before they have time to develop (Warren was drilled/dropped for a loss on a predictable screen pass) and Dan Moore Jr. and Najee Harris were beaten by Khalil Mack on his sack of Fields on Pittsburgh's last drive. 

Meanwhile, Bosa returned to the field for that drive after getting his groin/thigh area evaluated by the medical staff. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 22, 2024, 5:23 PM
Sep. 22, 2024, 1:23 pm EDT
 
Chargers, Steelers go nowhere on first drives 

J.K. Dobbins had three touches but for only 7 yards on first drive. For the Steelers, Fields gained just 2 yards on 2 carries as the Steelers also went three-and-out. Defense setting an early tone. 

Speaking of defense, Joey Bosa jogged off the field after the game's first play. We'll provide an update as soon as we get one. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 22, 2024, 5:13 PM
Sep. 22, 2024, 1:13 pm EDT
 
Herbert in 

Chargers will get the ball first. And Justin Herbert will indeed start and will play with a high ankle sprain. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 22, 2024, 5:03 PM
Sep. 22, 2024, 1:03 pm EDT
 
Game prediction 

This game is going to come down to three keys: Justin Fields' success in the passing game, turnovers, and the Chargers' rushing attack. Whoever wins two of these keys will likely end up winning the game. 

The Chargers can't allow Fields to get find his rhythm. But even if he does and the Steelers take an early lead, don't expect the Chargers to abandon the running game. Los Angeles plans on making Sunday's game a marathon, not a sprint. 

With matchups this tight, the tiebreaker for me is usually the quarterback matchup. Even though Fields has played well, and even though Justin Herbert is physically compromised, I'm taking Herbert and the Chargers as Harbaugh gets his long-awaited win in Pittsburgh. 

Score: Chargers 19-16 

Bryan DeArdo
September 22, 2024, 4:46 PM
Sep. 22, 2024, 12:46 pm EDT
 
Chargers RB's familiar with Steelers

Baltimore's RB duo of J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards have plenty of experience agains the Steelers dating back to their days with the Ravens. Dobbins ran for 120 yards and a TD on 15 carries in Baltimore's 2022 win in Pittsburgh. Edwards ran for a career-high 130 yards on 21 carries in Baltimore's 2019 home win against the Steelers. 

A key matchup today is the Chargers' O-line vs. the Steelers' defensive front, specifically rookie OT Joe Alt against T.J. Watt 

Bryan DeArdo
September 22, 2024, 4:20 PM
Sep. 22, 2024, 12:20 pm EDT
 
Interesting nugget in Steelers roster 

Pittsburgh only has four wideouts active today, which makes it clear that the Steelers want to employ three tight ends to help offset Joey Bosa/Khalil Mack's impact while pounding the ball with Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris. Warren didn't get a ton of work the first two weeks as he was continuing to work his way back from a hamstring injury, but I expect that to change today. 

Look for lots of play-action from Fields today. A big focus for Steelers is cleaning up the penalties that took away two big plays last week in Denver. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 22, 2024, 4:00 PM
Sep. 22, 2024, 12:00 pm EDT
 
Chargers inactive players 

As you can see, Justin Herbert is active and is expected to start despite having a high-ankle sprain that was sustained last Sunday. Herbert's ankle has gotten better each day and he didn't appear to have any issues moving around during pregame warmups. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 22, 2024, 3:45 PM
Sep. 22, 2024, 11:45 am EDT
 
Steelers inactive players 

For a third straight game, Russell Wilson will serve as Pittsburgh's emergency No. 3 quarterback. Rookie WR Roman Wilson is inactive despite not having an injury designation this week. Broderick Jones is starting in place of Troy Fautanu after Fautanu sustained an injury during's practice on Friday that is expected to keep him sidelined for a while. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 22, 2024, 3:44 PM
Sep. 22, 2024, 11:44 am EDT

