Steelers vs. Ravens score: Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry lead Baltimore to decisive win over Pittsburgh

In a carryover from the regular season, the Baltimore Ravens rolled to a 28-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Saturday night's AFC wild-card round showdown.

Winners of five straight games, the Ravens stormed out to a 21-0 halftime lad over the Steelers, who ended the year with five consecutive losses. Likely league MVP Lamar Jackson threw a pair of first half touchdowns and ran for 82 yards on 14 carries. Derrick Henry rumbled for 186 yards and two scores as Baltimore churned out 299 yards on the ground.

Pittsburgh tried to make it a game in the second half, as Russell Wilson threw two third-quarter touchdown passes. It wasn't enough, however, as Baltimore made more than enough plays in the second half on both sides of the ball. The Ravens' biggest play in the second half was a 44-yard touchdown run by Henry, who set a record for the most rushing yards against a Pittsburgh's defense in a playoff game.

Jackson has now won two straight games over the Steelers after he won just one of his first five starts against Baltimore's arch rival. Pittsburgh has now lost six consecutive playoff games. It trailed by at least 21 points at one point in each game, a new NFL record.

