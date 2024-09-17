An AFC East showdown on Thursday Night Football features the New England Patriots (1-1) visiting the New York Jets (1-1) to get the Week 3 NFL schedule underway. After securing a win in Week 1, the Patriots weren't able to continue their winning ways. Last Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks beat the Patriots, 23-20 in overtime. On the other sideline, the Jets traveled to Nashville and knocked off the Tennessee Titans, 24-17. CJ Mosley's status is uncertain for New York after he sustained a foot injury in Week 2.

Kickoff from at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. New York is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Patriots vs. Jets odds from the SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 37.5. Before locking in any Jets vs. Patriots picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine expert Emory Hunt.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette. He knows the game from a player's perspective and he has a strong read on the Patriots. He is 18-5 (+1244) on his last 23 NFL picks in games involving New England. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hunt has locked in on Patriots vs. Jets and just revealed his coveted NFL picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines on the spread, money line and over/under for Jets vs. Patriots:

Patriots vs. Jets spread: New York -3.5

Patriots vs. Jets over/under: 37.5 points

Patriots vs. Jets money line: New York -284, New England +231

NE: New England allows 16.5 points per game

NYJ: Jets have scored three offensive touchdowns in Weeks 1 and 2

Patriots vs. Jets picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Jets can cover

The Jets snapped their 15-game losing streak to the New England Patriots last season and are ready to get a division win on a short week. In Week 2, the Jets bounced back and picked up their first win with Aaron Rodgers under center. Even though the Jets finished with 265 yards of total offense, they still put up 24 points on the Titans.

New York finished with 101 total rushing yards. Breece Hall and Braelon Allen formed a 1-2 punch that has elements of thunder and lighting. Hall finished with 62 rushing yards, 52 receiving yards and one touchdown. Allen added 33 rushing yards, 23 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Rodgers is still knocking off the rust, but went 18 of 30 for 176 yards and two touchdowns. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Patriots can cover

Jerod Mayo is now calling the shots for New England and the Patriots are establishing their will on the ground. Heading into Week 3, they are third in the NFL in rushing offense (177.5). In both games this season, they finished with at least 170 rushing yards and will look to get that rolling on Thursday Night Football.

The Patriots have two capable playmakers in the backfield. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson is a bruising runner who is always fighting to gain extra yards. He rarely goes down at first contact and has strong vision. The 26-year-old is third in the NFL in carries (46), fourth in rushing yards (201) and tied for second in rushing touchdowns (2). He has logged 80-plus yards and one score in consecutive weeks. Antonio Gibson is another difference-maker in the backfield. Through two games, he has 18 rushes for 114 yards. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Patriots vs. Jets picks

Hunt has analyzed Jets vs. Patriots from every possible angle and while we can tell you he's leaning Under the point total, he has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. Find out what it is, and who to pick, at SportsLine.

So who wins Jets vs. Patriots on Thursday Night Football, and what critical x-factor makes one side hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Jets vs. Patriots spread to back, all from the expert who is 18-5 on picks involving New England, and find out.